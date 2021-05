Whether it’s baseball, basketball, football, or in this case, the NHL – there are no two better words than “Game 7” simply put, everything is on the line. We can all remember the game winning baskets at the end of a close game with time ticking off the clock, or the final home run at the bottom of the ninth to seal a title. We can also remember the solo performances of a player who absolutely dominated. But how about hockey? The dramatics on the ice is just as palatable if not more so. The history books are littered with last minute scores and players who flat out took over the game in the final minutes. While all Game 7s are filled with high leverage, nothing compares to a Game 7 in the finals.