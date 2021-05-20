Bike to Work Day Makes a Comeback Tomorrow—for Teleworkers
Tomorrow, May 21 is the 20th annual Bike to Work Day (BTWD), an event in which (typically) thousands of commuters ditch cars, scooters, and Metro and instead jump on a bike to go to the office. This year, of course, offices are sparsely populated. So instead, cyclists will head to one of several pit stops in DC, Maryland, and Virginia (the 95 options include DC's Wunder Garten, Alexandria's Mark Center, and the Pike & Rose REI). The first 15,000 folks that sign up can grab a free t-shirt before heading back home to work remotely.