newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Town of Winchester Seeking Volunteer Residents to Serve on New Committees

townofwinchester.org
 12 hours ago

Plans have been announced to put together two new committees to evaluate and make recommendations about current opportunities presented to Winchester. One committee will focus on reviewing possible options for the redevelopment of the town-owned building located at 508 Main Street and one will focus on reviewing possible options for using the funds afforded to Winchester through the American Rescue Plan Act. Residents who may be interested in becoming involved in the process are encouraged to contact the town manager's office.

www.townofwinchester.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Emergency Management#Town Manager#Emergency Department#Property Development#The Board Of Selectmen#Social Services#Recreation#Edc#Town Hall Staff#Businesses#Blight Conditions#American#Mr Kelly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
polk-county.net

Polk County seeking resident to serve on Value Adjustment Board

Bartow, Fla. (May 17, 2021) — Polk County is seeking an interested resident to fill a single vacancy serving on the Value Adjustment Board. The Polk County Value Adjustment Board (VAB) is established by Chapter 194, Florida Statutes, to hear appeals of the Property Appraiser’s determinations with regard to property exemptions, classifications, portability and valuations, through petition filing and scheduled quasi-judicial hearings.
Clallam County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Clallam County seeking volunteers

PORT ANGELES — Applications are due by Wednesday, June 2, for 111 volunteer positions on 20 Clallam County advisory boards and commissions. To apply, call 360-417-2233, download forms from www.tinyurl.com/PDN- Clallam-Boards or visit the county commissioners’ offices in the courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Suite 4. Available positions:. • Agricultural Commission:...
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Ward 2 candidate seeks volunteers

I am writing to introduce myself as a candidate for City Council in Ward 2. As a lifelong resident of Newburyport, mostly in Ward 2, I’m excited about the prospect of representing you. For the past nine years I have been chair of the Newburyport Commission on Disabilities and am keenly aware of the need for improvement of the sidewalks and streets in the ward. Please check out the my website www.jenniedonahue2021.com for more information about my vision for Ward 2.
Laurens, NYDaily Star

The Town of Laurens is seeking...

The Town of Laurens is seeking a Real Property Tax Review member. Anyone interested can submit an application to the Laurens Town Board. Laurens Town Board 37 Brook St Laurens, NY 13796.
winstedphoenix.org

Community Announcements May 15: Winchester Democratic Town Committee Legacy Awards on May 23

Winchester Democratic Town Committee Legacy Award Recognition Program. In honor of Joseph Barber, this award will be given to a member of the community who has exemplified the ideals of citizenship over an extended period of time. The recipient shall have provided leadership to a board, commission or public or private agency that demonstrated a commitment to advancing the interests of the community. The efforts of the recipient shall have encouraged greater citizen participation in local government and/or participation in public affairs. Such service may also include participation on political committees provided that the efforts of the recipient can be shown to have benefited the citizenry at large.
Brattleboro, VTibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Steering Committee

We will attempt to end by 7:00pm but the meeting may go until 7:30pm, if necessary. Digital meeting on Zoom, with no physical location. Please use this link to join from your computer, tablet or smartphone:. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81405549940?pwd=UzBZWHVERCtWKzYxZk1xeEM4R2x5UT09. Passcode: 963236. Meeting ID: 814 0554 9940. Phone attendees: Find your local number:...
New Hartford, NYRomesentinel.com

New Hartford to host shredding event for town residents

NEW HARTFORD — Town of New Hartford Highway Superintendent Richard Sherman announced the annual paper shredding service for town residents will be this Saturday, May 15, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Town’s Highway Garage at 111 New Hartford St. The Town will also be accepting trash drop-off items.
Clayton, NYwwnytv.com

Clayton seeks volunteers for village’s 150th birthday

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Clayton, volunteers are needed to help the village celebrate a big birthday. The year isn’t halfway over, but a Clayton group is already looking to 2022 - a group including Mayor Norma Zimmer. “I don’t see how we can just not do something for the...
Moultrie, GAMoultrie Observer

Local board member to serve on state level committee

MOULTRIE, Ga.- The Georgia School Boards Association has named Colquitt County Board of Education member Trudie Hill to the Governmental Operations Committee. The GSBA President annually makes appointments to this committee after considerable deliberation with the staff and Board of Directors. “As a member of this committee, GOC members will...
PoliticsWGRZ TV

Wednesday Town hall Segment Three

And joining us live is Elizabeth Carey... the director of public relations and corporate communications with triple-A. talks about increase travel for this memorial.
Johnstown, COThe Tribune

Johnstown Historical Society seeks volunteers for xeriscaping project

The Johnstown Historic Parish House and Museum are getting a facelift that will promote environmental sustainability and landscaping with native plants. According to a press release, the Johnstown Historical Society Board of Directors approved the xeriscape project, which will clean parkways and turn them into rock beds before planting greenery and bushes native to the northern Colorado region, while maintaining historical integrity.
Rossford, OHrossford.com

Members and chairperson sought to serve on beautification committee

The Rossford Beautification Committee is searching for new members, along with a chairperson, to join the group. Since the RBC was started several years ago, the committee has consisted of six to seven members who have planned, created and originally maintained all the floral beds throughout the city. “For the past few years, the RBC was able to assign volunteers to maintain the various beds…
Real Estatetspr.org

Burlington Looking for Community Input on Housing Issues

One of the Burlington City Council’s goals for this year is to address housing issues in the community. City Manager Chad Bird is starting his second month on the job by looking for public input about those issues. He asked for input on social media recently, and said he's received a lot of feedback already.
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Summit County Wildfire Council seeks new volunteer members

The Summit County Wildfire Council is seeking volunteers to serve with the group. The council is seeking four volunteers to join, one from each of the four river basins: the Lower Blue Basin, Snake River Basin, Tenmile Basin and Upper Blue Basin. The Summit County Wildfire Council works to achieve goals and objectives outlined in the Community Wildfire Protection Plan as well as to support county, municipal and agency staff as they work on important issues.
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Suffolk seeks volunteer watchdogs to monitor parks, preserves

Suffolk County is looking for volunteers to help care for its preserves and more remote parks that do not have full-time staff, officials said Tuesday. "With more than 60,000 acres of parkland throughout Suffolk, the task of ensuring these lands are safeguarded in accordance with our rules and regulations is a constant challenge," County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement issued ahead of a news conference planned for Smithtown's Arthur Kunz County Park.
Watchung, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Watchung Fire Department seeks volunteer members

WATCHUNG - The borough's all-volunteer fire department, consistently in need of new members, welcomes residents to answer the call. Beginning at 16 years old, Watchung residents can join the junior firefighter program, which allows them to respond to emergencies under the guidance of experienced firefighters, as well as learn about the fire service and gain valuable knowledge and life skills.