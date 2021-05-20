Town of Winchester Seeking Volunteer Residents to Serve on New Committees

Winchester Democratic Town Committee Legacy Award Recognition Program. In honor of Joseph Barber, this award will be given to a member of the community who has exemplified the ideals of citizenship over an extended period of time. The recipient shall have provided leadership to a board, commission or public or private agency that demonstrated a commitment to advancing the interests of the community. The efforts of the recipient shall have encouraged greater citizen participation in local government and/or participation in public affairs. Such service may also include participation on political committees provided that the efforts of the recipient can be shown to have benefited the citizenry at large.