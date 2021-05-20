Town of Winchester Seeking Volunteer Residents to Serve on New Committees
Plans have been announced to put together two new committees to evaluate and make recommendations about current opportunities presented to Winchester. One committee will focus on reviewing possible options for the redevelopment of the town-owned building located at 508 Main Street and one will focus on reviewing possible options for using the funds afforded to Winchester through the American Rescue Plan Act. Residents who may be interested in becoming involved in the process are encouraged to contact the town manager's office.www.townofwinchester.org