Meet Steven Soderbergh’s Criminal Cast in New ﻿No Sudden Move Trailer

By Jennifer Zhan
Vulture
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re gonna make a movie about thieves, naturally you hire a bunch of … scene-stealers. The new teaser trailer for No Sudden Move gives us a glimpse at the star-studded lineup of Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming film, with characters played by Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, and Julia Fox. The crime drama, which will premiere as the Tribeca Film Festival’s Centerpiece Gala selection on June 18, is set in Detroit in 1954. The story follows a group of small-time criminals who are hired for what they believe is a simple document heist. According to a release, when their plan goes horribly wrong, their subsequent search for answers “weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city.” Cast members are set to appear at the premiere Tribeca Film Festival, but for anyone who can’t make it to the outdoor event, No Sudden Move will debut July 1 on HBO Max.

