DA: Police shooting death of suicidal Utah man justified

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cheryl Smith says sometimes just going to a convenience store with her son can be a challenge. Her son, Carson, who turns 23 in a few weeks, is 6 feet tall, weighs 300 pounds and ranks high on the autism scale. During a recent store visit, he put his head under a fountain drink machine to drink out of it, opened a bag of chips in the store, took a drink of coffee which he didn't like and poured it out, and then took a bite out of an apple at the counter before putting it back in its display area.