Utah State

DA: Police shooting death of suicidal Utah man justified

By Sara Knox, KUTV
KUTV
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(KUTV) — Unified Police Department of Great Salt Lake officer Dave Jarooscak's use of deadly force against a suicidal man back in 2020 has been determined as justified. On August 8, 2020, Officers said they started to see 39-year-old Matthew John Hilbelink's expression change as they negotiated with him not to kill himself. They described the look as a "thousand-yard stare." Police said Hilbelink then raised his gun up and pointed it toward an officer.

