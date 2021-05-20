Antique (or Antique-Inspired) Jewelry to Buy Now and Keep Forever

A yellow 1965 Pontiac GTO classic car in excellent condition inside and out, a magnificent pair of carved wooden pedestals depicting cupids holding shells, an 1870s US Colt single-action .44 caliber Army pistol, and a historical piano manufactured by Alois Kern circa 1870 are just a few of the many fine items slated to come up for bid Saturday, May 15th by Stevens Auction Company, online and live in the Aberdeen, Mississippi gallery at 609 No. Meridian Street. The Spring Antique Estate Auction will kick off at 10 am Central time and features lifelong collections from three of the finest estate homes across the South. Rare examples of glassware, porcelains, cars, Persian rugs, furniture, early lighting, collectibles, original works of art and hundreds of hard-to-find items will cross the auction block – around 500 lots in all. “This could very well be our finest sale of the last fifteen years,” said Dwight Stevens of Stevens Auction Co. An open house preview will be held on Friday, May 14th, from 10 am to 6 pm Central time, and doors will open at 8 am on auction day, May 15th. Pictures are continually being added to the Stevens website (www.stevensauction.com), so interested parties are encouraged to check often for new additions and further information. For information not contained in the sales brochure, please call 662-369-2200 or email to stevensauction@bellsouth.net. Phone bids are welcome. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. A 15 percent buyer’s premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 3 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those with a valid state resale number. Refreshments will be served auction day. Stevens Auction Company is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly, at (662) 369-2200; or, you can e-mail them at stevensauction@bellsouth.net. To learn more about Stevens Auction Company and the Spring Antique Estate Auction planned for Saturday, May 15th, visit www.stevensauction.com.