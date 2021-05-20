newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Antique (or Antique-Inspired) Jewelry to Buy Now and Keep Forever

nuevoculture.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story starts with a theft—albeit of the innocent sort: a daughter poking through her mother’s jewelry box, discovering a cameo on a chain, tucking it away in a bag that would soon be carried off to college. I wore it over plum-colored turtlenecks or chambray snap-front shirts, and I liked the way it swung from side to side when I’d sit down in a lecture hall, a little bit of old-world mystery. Not for nothing does Guy de Maupassant’s heroine in “The Necklace” choose this adornment when she wants to elevate herself from bourgeois clerk’s wife to the belle of the ball; a necklace can have transformative powers. My roommate called it an amulet.

www.nuevoculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paloma Elsesser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costume Jewelry#Antiques#Heart Necklace#Fashion Accessories#Pearl Necklace#Keep Forever#Greek#Athenian#Matchesfashion Com#Victorian 1890#Jewelry Finder#Etsy Antique Jewelry#Etsy Marley#Antique Charms#Jewelry Box#One Of A Kind Jewelry#Gold Charm#Wedding Gold#Old World Mystery#Enamel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Beauty & FashionCanyon News

Best Jewelry Gifts To Sweep Her Off Her Feet

UNITED STATES—If there’s a woman you are grateful to have in your life and want to show your appreciation, then a personal gift would be a great suggestion. No matter the occasion, jewelry is timeless and will remind them of you every time they put it on. In many countries, newborn babies receive jewelry from their relatives as their first gift. Couples give each other jewelry pieces to mark their anniversaries. So, it is convenient for any occasion and any age.
Shoppingkentlive.news

Lockdown sees surge in interest in antique and vintage furniture

The past year of lockdown living has sparked a renewed interest in vintage and antique furniture according to Gumtree, which has reported a 37% search increase for antiques and collectables since the start of 2021. To help Brits uncover affordable antique gems for themselves, Gumtree has teamed up with interior...
Designers & Collectionshotspotatl.com

6 Black Owned Bag Collections to Show Off in 2021

No outfit is complete without a cute pair of shoes or a signature bag. Back in 2014, Telfar blessed us with the genderless vegan square bag that took the fashion world by storm. Today, the brand announced their new color, Double Mint, which drops tomorrow at 9 AM. Since Telfar bags are so hard to secure, I’ve been practicing my tab refreshing strategies all day!
Apparelatlantanews.net

Visit The Vintage Shop To Buy Your Antique Clothing

Shopping for unique vintage clothing is such a fine way to find some of the different pieces. One doesn't know what they are going to discover in the process. Learn the manner to shop for your vintage fashion without any issue. Vintage Clothing. The term "vintage" basically means "anything from...
ShoppingJournal

Antiques & Collecting: Similar liquor containers had different functions

Antiques are given many names, often changed to be written in a new language or used in a different way, and there can be confusion. Is a “cave a liqueur” the same as a tantalus? Both have decanter bottles; both have drinking glasses; both can have locks; and both are used to serve liquor to guests, one usually before dinner, the other during and after a meal. In the past, formal service of alcoholic drinks, especially at banquets and special-occasion dinners, was important. The tantalus bottles held liquor, a distilled alcoholic drink like scotch. And it should be easy to remember that a cave a liqueur held — what you would expect — liqueur, an after-dinner fermented sweet drink like brandy, flavored with fruit or spices. The names sound alike but are spelled differently.
Small BusinessElite Daily

These Asian-Owned Depop Shops Are Serving Up The Coolest Clothes & Accessories Ever

Depop has a seemingly never-ending stream of incredibly cool stores that have made thrifting — from home and in general — easier and much more fun than ever before. Rather than go to an overpriced, consignment store or dig through mothball-scented clothes, the best finds are already waiting for you on Depop. Considering the app is filled with independent sellers and small business, every day is a good day to diversify your cart to help financially support a wide array of creators. Might I offer up some Asian-owned Depop shops with the hippest clothes that you'll have a hard time not buying from?
Shoppingfarmforum.net

May 9: Current antique prices

Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions. Royal Doulton, Bunnykins figurine, Home Run, DB 43, baseball player in batting stance, bat on shoulder, blue pants, ears pop through tan cap, 1986-1993,...
Appareldetroitfashionnews.com

Why You Should Consider Garnet Jewelry

Most people know that diamonds are great in jewelry. However, there are a lot of other gemstones that you can choose from to feature in your jewelry, including emeralds, sapphires, and lesser-known garnets. With all these choices, it might be beneficial to know why you should consider garnet jewelry. Various...
LifestyleLockhaven Express

Knowing an antique can be a question of names

Antiques are given many names, often changed to be written in a new language or used in a different way, and there can be confusion. Is a “cave a liqueur” the same as a tantalus? Both have decanter bottles; both have drinking glasses; both can have locks; and both are used to serve liquor to guests, one usually before dinner, the other during and after a meal. In the past, formal service of alcoholic drinks, especially at banquets and special-occasion dinners, was important. The tantalus bottles held liquor, a distilled alcoholic drink like scotch. And it should be easy to remember that a cave a liqueur held — what you would expect — liqueur, an after-dinner fermented sweet drink like brandy, flavored with fruit or spices. The names sound alike but are spelled differently.
ShoppingJournal

Antiques & Collecting: Coffee grinders were part of full service groceries

In the 1950s, there were still A&P grocery stores that only sold bags of coffee beans that had to be ground in a large iron grinder in the store, even though there were other brands of ground beans in bags. The customer chose the type and could grind it or ask a clerk to help. Some health food stores today still sell customers freshly ground coffee.
Interior DesignBeaver County Times

Arts & Antiques by Dr. Lori: Tips for art lighting

Rembrandt van Rijn's paintings are famous for their luminosity. When considering works by the Dutch master in major international museums, you might agree with most people who think a Rembrandt painting looks pretty good in any light!. I agree with that statement. For art lovers, it is important to remember...
Aberdeen, MSartfixdaily.com

Spring Antique Estate Auction, May 15th

A yellow 1965 Pontiac GTO classic car in excellent condition inside and out, a magnificent pair of carved wooden pedestals depicting cupids holding shells, an 1870s US Colt single-action .44 caliber Army pistol, and a historical piano manufactured by Alois Kern circa 1870 are just a few of the many fine items slated to come up for bid Saturday, May 15th by Stevens Auction Company, online and live in the Aberdeen, Mississippi gallery at 609 No. Meridian Street. The Spring Antique Estate Auction will kick off at 10 am Central time and features lifelong collections from three of the finest estate homes across the South. Rare examples of glassware, porcelains, cars, Persian rugs, furniture, early lighting, collectibles, original works of art and hundreds of hard-to-find items will cross the auction block – around 500 lots in all. “This could very well be our finest sale of the last fifteen years,” said Dwight Stevens of Stevens Auction Co. An open house preview will be held on Friday, May 14th, from 10 am to 6 pm Central time, and doors will open at 8 am on auction day, May 15th. Pictures are continually being added to the Stevens website (www.stevensauction.com), so interested parties are encouraged to check often for new additions and further information. For information not contained in the sales brochure, please call 662-369-2200 or email to stevensauction@bellsouth.net. Phone bids are welcome. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. A 15 percent buyer’s premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 3 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those with a valid state resale number. Refreshments will be served auction day. Stevens Auction Company is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly, at (662) 369-2200; or, you can e-mail them at stevensauction@bellsouth.net. To learn more about Stevens Auction Company and the Spring Antique Estate Auction planned for Saturday, May 15th, visit www.stevensauction.com.
Shoppingagrinews-pubs.com

Antiques & Collecting: Tin toy motorcycle zooms to $24K at auction

If you have several generations of “things” that you have inherited and now have to move to a smaller place, be careful what you give or throw away. Of course, you check on oil paintings or prints to see if they can be sold. The local historical society might want...
Branson, MObransontrilakesnews.com

Downtown Branson shop to sell antiques, boost tourism

A new business is in downtown Branson that can satisfy all of your antique cravings. Vintage Vault & Mercantile, located at 204 Veterans Blvd., has ‘a wide variety of everything.’. What started off as a collection, turned into the start of so much more. “Really the way that Vintage Vault...
Lifestyleagrinews-pubs.com

Antiques & Collecting: Lucky elephant head

Although we have gone to hundreds of antiques shows, shops and auctions, we are sometimes baffled by what we see. So, this 6-inch brass elephant head was a mystery. It wasn’t an inkwell, although we have seen inkwells that size and shape. It had a tusk that could be pushed down, so it wasn’t a paperweight.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Solid & Striped Teams With Sporty & Rich

Swimwear label Solid & Striped has teamed with Emily Oberg’s label Sporty & Rich to today debut a limited-edition capsule of athletic-inspired swimwear. The collaboration follows Solid & Striped’s continual expansion — from the end of 2020’s retail pop-up opening in Florida to 2021’s activewear launch and accessories collaboration with designer Lele Sadoughi. Oberg’s lifestyle label, too, has gained a cult-following over the years — expanding from a mood board to physical lifestyle products across casualwear and accessories, including a recent footwear collaboration with Clark’s. Swimwear was a natural next step for Oberg, who was also a fan of the swimwear label.