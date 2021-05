The small girl in the photo, sitting at a piano while singing into a toy microphone, could be any child. But she is Billie Eilish: one of the world’s biggest stars from the age of 14, famous for her dreamy and moody brand of pop, the singer of the next James Bond theme. Now just 19, she is on the precipice of launching her second album, Happier Than Ever, and fresh from relaunching herself; her bleached locks and vixenesque makeover on the cover of Vogue this week launched a thousand thinkpieces. But before the album, she is releasing a quieter project: a book of her family snaps that gives fans glimpses into her childhood, and non-fans a rather poignant insight into the strangeness of fame.