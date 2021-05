Gov. Phil Murphy is trying to have his cake, eat it too, and not share any with us. To wit: On Tuesday, his health commissioner Judy Persichilli said some truly bananas things when asked by state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon if it was time to relax mask, distancing, and capacity guidelines. She launched into a bit of a nonsensical answer, saying that the state would probably need to get to 90% vaccinated, saying she’s wearing a mask even though she’s vaccinated, saying she has a “five percent” chance of getting the coronavirus even though that’s not what “95% efficacy” means, saying as long as there are variants the state is going to keep it’s guard up.