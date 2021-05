Katie Rudolph was formally introduced as the new head coach of the NYU men’s and women’s golf teams in a virtual press conference on April 28. The hiring was an important decision for athletics director Stuart Robinson, as it is the first time he has hired a coach, since starting in August 2020. He was tasked with finding a successor to inherit a program that had seen immense success in recent years. The women’s side were crowned NCAA Division III champions in their previous season, and the men’s team had reached a program-best No. 10 ranking in the 2019-2020 season and was poised to continue its ascendance before the season was cut short due to the pandemic.