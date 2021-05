Before I moved to Connecticut, I grew up in South Florida. And I remember my parents and our family friends, it was like, like my childhood best friend and her parents would go to marriage equality rallies together, when I was maybe like four or five back when it was back when same-sex marriage was only legal in a few states was not legal in Florida yet would not be for a while longer. But I remember, like my friend, and I would make, like draw little signs of like, you know, like, two moms and two dads. There are some pictures up, but it’s cute. I feel like that’s, that’s probably when I was maybe four or five. And going to my parents would bring me along to a lot of protests like that when I was young.