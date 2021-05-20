newsbreak-logo
BBC Apologizes for Its 'Deceitful' Princess Diana Tell-All Interview

 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a monthslong investigation, the BBC has concluded that journalist Martin Bashir used “deceitful” tactics to procure his infamous 1995 interview with Princess Diana. In an article published on its website, the broadcaster stated that the interview, which had Diana candidly recall her negative experiences with the royal family and open up about Prince Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, “fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect.” (This is the interview where Diana shared her bombshell quote: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”) The BBC also offered a “full and unconditional apology” for airing and publicizing the interview, which occurred on its Panorama program. In a statement to the BBC, Bashir said he was still “immensely proud” of how he handled Diana’s story.

