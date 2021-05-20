How IRL Siblings Moisés and Mateo Arias Bring Their Brotherly Bond to the Captivating Blast Beat

Film, as described by a character in "Monster," is a "curated series of images, with a beginning, middle and end." Going well beyond that pretty basic definition, filmmaker Anthony Mandler - an acclaimed director of music videos making his narrative feature debut with a courtroom drama about a 17-year-old from Harlem who has been accused of being an accessory to murder - tells this story using quite a mix of imagery. Centering on an aspiring filmmaker from Harlem (Kelvin Harrison Jr. of "Waves"), and using much of what is passed off as his footage, the film includes security-camera footage; grainy, black-and-white photographs; amateur video; Polaroids; iPhone clips; snippets from "Rashomon"; and lush, saturated tableaus of a New York lit by sunset, candles, the flashers on a police car and streets lights. It wouldn't mean much if the story - based on a 1999 YA novel by Walter Dean Myers, subsequently turned into a graphic novel - weren't also stirring. It is. And the acting - featuring performances by Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer Ehle, Tim Blake Nelson, A$AP Rocky and John David Washington - is uniformly strong. The source material may have been written for teenagers, but this version is all grown-up. Harrison narrates the film from prison as if it were a screenplay he's writing, jumping backward and forward in time, beginning with security footage of the crime and ending with the verdict, interspersing flashbacks along the way to what he calls the "before" time. Nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, "Monster" offers a harrowing reminder of how, for many Black defendants, they're guilty until proven innocent. Harrison makes his character's fear and anguish palpable. R. Available on Netflix. Contains strong language throughout, some violence and bloody images. 98 minutes.