Family Relationships

How IRL Siblings Moisés and Mateo Arias Bring Their Brotherly Bond to the Captivating Blast Beat

By Manuel Betancourt
Vulture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlast Beat, a film about a Colombian family struggling to adapt to their new life in Atlanta in the summer of 1999, is both by and about brothers. Writer-director Esteban Arango and his co-writer Erick Castrillón drew from their experiences with their own brothers to craft the tale of Carly, a brooding and wildly gifted metalero (metalhead) who’s dead set on becoming a NASA engineer, and Mateo, a rebellious and wildly talented artist who resents his family’s decision to leave Bogotá behind to seek asylum in the U.S. Tracing their family life first in Colombia and later in Atlanta, Blast Beat sketches Carly and Mateo’s story as twinned coming-of-age tales framed by a tender immigrant drama that takes a dark turn once their father (played by Wilmer Valderrama) is suddenly deported.

www.vulture.com
