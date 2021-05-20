newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coronavirus Transmission In Queens Drove The First Wave Of New York City's Pandemic

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most populous boroughs in New York City, Queens and Brooklyn, likely served as the major hub of COVID-19 spread in the spring of 2020, a new study finds.

Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the new investigation analyzed over 800 coronavirus genetic samples to trace the path of the virus as it traveled across New York City during the pandemic's deadly first wave. It identified Queens and, to a lesser extent, Brooklyn as the likely origin point of most cases sampled, with more cases circulating within their borders and spreading from these parts of the city into Manhattan and the outer boroughs than in the other direction.

"Our findings appear to confirm Queens' role as the early epicenter of coronavirus transmission throughout the rest of the New York metropolitan area," says study co-senior author Ralf Duerr, MD, PhD. "Now that we understand how viral outbreaks can spread between neighborhoods, we can better plan for future contagions and prioritize testing in the most vulnerable areas."

Duerr, a research assistant professor in the Department of Pathology at NYU Langone Health, notes that if a disease that transmits similarly to the coronavirus strikes New York again, it could likely follow the same basic path through the region.

Although more research is needed to identify the underlying reasons behind the spread, the study researchers suspect that commuting likely played a key role. Duerr notes that 35 percent of Queens and Brooklyn workers travel daily to Manhattan by car, subway, and bus. In addition, both of the city's main airports, LaGuardia and J.F.K., are located in Queens. That Black and Hispanic Americans, who were hit particularly hard by the pandemic, disproportionally use public transportation and live in these two boroughs may have been another possible factor, says Duerr.

Past studies revealed that the coronavirus first took root in New York in late February 2020, with more than a hundred separate outbreak sources bursting into chains of infection rather than from a single "patient zero." However, the dynamics of viral spread within and between individual boroughs had remained unclear.

The new study, publishing May 20 in the journal PLOS Pathogens, was designed to precisely track the dispersal of the coronavirus within the five New York City boroughs and Long Island during the first wave of the pandemic, according to Duerr.

In gene sequencing, researchers compare small snips of genetic code to identify mutations that are only found in a particular strain of the virus. These "flags," researchers say, can then be used to map when and where the strains had spread over time, similarly to tests used to trace ancestry in people. Experts have previously used this technique to follow outbreaks of influenza, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and Ebola, among other epidemics.

For the new investigation, the researchers analyzed viral genetic information gathered from hundreds of nasal swabs. Samples were taken from men and women who had tested positive for COVID-19 in New York City and Long Island from March to May of 2020. Using the different mutation flags, the date the samples were collected, and patient ZIP codes, the study investigators created computer simulations that traced the virus' path through the region. The research was carried out in the Genome Technology Center at NYU Langone.

They found that eight out of 10 simulations pointed to Queens as the major hub of viral spread in the first wave of infection. Meanwhile, the other two simulations identified Brooklyn and the Bronx respectively as the pandemic epicenter, which the study authors say suggests that these two boroughs played important, albeit smaller, roles in viral transmission throughout the city.

Past research has relied on hospitalization data to infer how the outbreak traveled. The new findings, the study authors say, provide a more direct map of the infections' movement.

"These gene sequencing and computer modeling techniques can be used by any community looking to track how a virus might spread when mass testing and contact tracing are in limited supply," says study co-senior author Adriana Heguy, PhD.

Heguy, a professor in the Department of Pathology at NYU Langone, encourages other public health officials in the US and abroad to use these methods to map how the pandemic spread in their cities as well.

She says the research team next plans to apply the methods used in the investigation to study coronavirus spread during the second wave of the pandemic in New York City.

Funding for the study was provided by National Institutes of Health grants U01 Al152151 and R01 AI122953. Additional research support came from the Fonds National de la Recherche Scientifique the Research Foundation - Flanders, and the Internal Funds KU Leuven in Belgium. The South African Medical Research Council provided further support.

In addition to Duerr and Heguy, other NYU Langone researchers included Matthew Maurano, PhD; Sitharam Ramaswami, PhD; Paul Zappile, MS; and Christian Marier, BSc. Other study coinvestigators were Simon Dellicour, PhD; Samuel Hong, BA; Bram Vrancken, PhD; Guy Baele, PhD; and Mandev Gill, PhD, at the University of Leuven in Belgium; Antoine Chaillon, MD, PhD, at the University of California San Diego; and Gordon Harkins, PhD, at the University of the Western Cape in South Africa.

Media Inquiries Shira Polan212-404-4279 shira.polan@nyulangone.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coronavirus-transmission-in-queens-drove-the-first-wave-of-new-york-citys-pandemic-301296359.html

SOURCE NYU Langone Health

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Nyu Langone#Disease Outbreaks#Ebola#Mrsa Infection#Coronavirus Transmission#Nyu Langone Health#Hispanic#Americans#Plos Pathogens#U01#University Of Leuven#Department Of Pathology#Medical Research Council#Ba#Queens#Viral Transmission#Viral Outbreaks#Influenza#Manhattan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

In Depth: Fighting back against New York City's crime surge

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — New York City has seen a surge in violence and crime over the last few weeks and city leaders seem to be at odds over the next steps forward. On Friday, multiple men were injured in a violent string of slashings and stabbings on a 4 train in Manhattan and just last weekend, a shooting in Times Square injured three people, including a 4-year-old girl who was shopping for toys with her mom.
New York City, NYPosted by
CandysDirt

There Are Still Deals to be Had in New York City’s Historic Apartment Buildings

New York City is well on its way to turning the COVID corner. From Mets games to museums, the reopening process promises to bring both locals and visitors back to Manhattan. So what does the market look like for those thinking of taking a bite of the Big Apple? According to Forbes, record-low interest rates and competitive pricing stimulated sales throughout the first quarter. Inventory, which had climbed as high as 9,600 units last fall, dropped to just over 7,000 by the end of March.
Public HealthEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Vaccines for Young Teens Could Be Ready By Thursday, U.S. Deaths Reach New Low, Northwest Battles Fourth Wave, Deadly Indian Variant Now in 49 Countries, Los Angeles May Reach Herd Immunity by July

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:18 p.m. on May 12, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 159,899,053 (up from 159,164,818 Tuesday) Total deaths worldwide: 3,322,008 (up from 3,308,508 Tuesday) Total...
New York City, NYTravelPulse

New York City Reopening: Canada Key to Big Apple's Recovery

Canada is key to New York City’s economic recovery, New York tourism officials said on Tuesday. NYC and Company, the city’s tourism marketing group, held its first international sales mission of the year on Tuesday and made sure they started with Canada, the city’s second-biggest foreign market after the UK and a consistent source of visitors over the years.
WorldNaturalNews

German microbiologist calls coronavirus pandemic a “fake”

(Natural News) German microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi called the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic a fake. “The pandemic is a fake. It was based on a PCR test that was highly fallible. That means, dangerously inaccurate … giving false-positive data that unfortunately was taken as main diagnostic criteria,” Dr. Bhakdi told the New American magazine’s Senior Editor Alex Newman in a recent interview. “People who are not ill are tested with a test that is lying most of the time.”
Kidsshorelinemedia.net

Teens out in droves for coronavirus vaccinations

Teens come out in droves for freshly approved coronavirus vaccinations in Georgia; the sprint to vaccinate millions of middle and high school students is on. (May 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/80bf492c20ab42db938965d299e0a3b1.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Pandemic through the eyes of infectious disease expert who caught long Covid

I first heard about the novel coronavirus on New Year’s Eve, 2019 – although the virus was yet to be identified. ProMed, an organisation that sends alerts on disease outbreaks worldwide, sent an urgent request for information about four patients in Wuhan, China, who were being treated for “pneumonia of unknown cause”. The media soon got wind of the story, and from then until the end of February, I spent most of my time being interviewed.
Public HealthPosted by
Salon

How the novel coronavirus attacks the brain

We tend to think of COVID-19 as merely a respiratory disease, but the truth is that it can damage a number of vital systems in our body. That's been made horrifyingly clear by the number of recovering patients who are known as "long-haulers" — people who no longer have virus in their bodies, but who have lingering long-term symptoms often unrelated to their respiratory system.
New York City, NYcaribbeanamericanweekly.com

Watch the First New York City Mayoral Debate Thursday Night Here

Candidate for Mayor of NYC Maya Wiley speaks during Martin Luther King celebration at NAN headquarters. – New York, NY – January 18, 2021 (Shutterstock) After an endless array of Zoom panels, the eight top contenders in the Democratic mayoral primary are set to square off on TV and radio beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday during the first city Campaign Finance Board-sanctioned debate of the 2021 primary season.