Pivotal Commware Selects Powermat Technologies As Wireless Power Supplier For Echo 5G Subscriber Repeater

KIRKLAND, Wash. and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivotal Commware, Inc., a global leader in 5G mmWave infrastructure products, and Powermat Technologies , a leading supplier of advanced wireless power technology for telecom, today announced the integration of Powermat's wireless power technology into Pivotal's Echo 5G subscriber repeater, designed for delivering superior broadband experiences to more 5G mmWave subscribers at less cost.

Echo is a low-profile, glass-attached repeater installed by subscribers to facilitate in-building penetration of mmWave signals from 5G small cells. Pivotal's patented Holographic Beam Forming™ technology is responsible for not only Echo's small size and low weight, but also its uniquely low 15W power consumption, low enough to power magnetically through window glass using Powermat's technology. This way, the Echo can be powered from an indoor wall outlet as part of a subscriber installation - an important consideration for operators.

"Self-installing subscriber repeaters is a must-have for an operator to meet its business case for deploying 5G mmWave services," said Brian Deutsch, CEO of Pivotal Commware. "The Echo's low power consumption opened the door for Pivotal to take advantage of Powermat's Smartinductive technology. Together, we can help operators overcome mmWave propagation challenges to deliver ultra-high capacity, low latency 5G to millions."

Powermat's unique wireless power solution is designed to serve 5G infrastructure, IoT, robotics, and security applications that provide up to 65W of power over a distance of up to 30 cm. Its platform, designed for self-installation, automatically learns the distance between the receiver and transmitter and calibrates accordingly. The result is a dynamic system suitable for residential and industrial 5G repeater installations.

"Powermat's low-frequency Smartinductive technology leverages the best of both magnetic induction and resonant wireless charging technology and is designed specifically for reducing the cost of deployment of Telecom & 5G infrastructure on a vast scale," said Elad Dubzinski, CEO of Powermat Technologies. "We are immensely honored to join forces with Pivotal Commware, an innovative global market leader, and to be the technology company chosen to provide this crucial part necessary for the global deployment of the 5G revolution."

About Pivotal Commware, Inc.

Pivotal Commware develops communications platforms, systems, and applications based on Holographic Beam Forming®. HBF antenna technology enables network operators to increase network speed, capacity, and spectral efficiency using the lowest cost, size, weight, and power consumption (C-SWaP) envelope available. The company is privately held and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About Powermat Technologies

Powermat Technologies provides advanced Qi-certified and proprietary wireless charging platforms for IoT, telecom (5G), automotive, robotics, consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial applications. The company's wireless power platforms and IP licensing program enables global businesses to incorporate advanced wireless power technology into their products and customize solutions for unique use cases. The company's wireless power technology can already be found in over 800 million smartphones, 40 million embedded accessories, and 8 million cars and is embedded by global market leaders such as Samsung, LG, General Motors, Flex, Harman International, Kyocera, and more.

Media Contact:Ofir Gattenyo Ofir.gattenyo@powermat.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pivotal-commware-selects-powermat-technologies-as-wireless-power-supplier-for-echo-5g-subscriber-repeater-301296313.html

SOURCE Powermat

