TransPerfect Observes May As Diversity Month To Promote Equality In The Workplace

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it is observing May 2021 as Diversity Month. TransPerfect's Diversity & Inclusion Committee will host a series of internal events designed to educate and celebrate cultural diversity, equality in the workplace, and global collaboration. Scheduled events include presentations by a roster of ten prestigious global experts, employee panel discussions, and a wide array of employee-led workshops. TransPerfect's Diversity Month 2021 coincides with the EU's European Diversity Month and the United Nations' World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

TransPerfect's Barcelona office pioneered the company's tradition of celebrating World Day for Cultural Diversity in 2017 in collaboration with Fundación Adecco. "TransPerfect recognizes that our core value of diversity benefits from increased communication and collaboration," said Eli Yoshihara, TransPerfect's VP of Human Resources. "This year, the initiative has gone global with a month of events including discussions on anti-racism, accessibility, gender equality, resilience, and allyship."

TransPerfect is proud that the following D&I experts will lead a series of virtual presentations:

  • Betty Ng, Inspiring Diversity
  • Daniel Edmund, "Race & Gender Unfiltered" Podcast
  • Dr. Elaheh Ashtari, University of Texas McGovern Medical School
  • Kris Hayashi, Transgender Law Center
  • Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, The Trauma Stewardship Institute
  • Naomi and Natalie Evans, Everyday Racism
  • Theresa Goh, Paralympic Medalist and Athlete Ally Ambassador
  • Desirée Vila, Fundación Adecco
  • Adele Hung, GlaxoSmithKline

Further events will feature employees from across the globe discussing allyship best practices, experiences living and working in different cultures, and the company's ongoing community engagement and philanthropic efforts. Staff will also host a series of virtual meetups that showcase elements of culture and history.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Cultural understanding and inclusiveness are the beating heart of our industry—and ensuring that all employees know they are embraced, are empowered, and have opportunities to grow within TransPerfect is critical to our business and to our identity as a corporation. TransPerfect Diversity Month promises educational and inspirational content from some of the world's foremost experts. We are grateful to both our external presenters and our internal team of organizers for their tireless efforts."

About TransPerfect TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfect-observes-may-as-diversity-month-to-promote-equality-in-the-workplace-301296381.html

SOURCE TransPerfect

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
#Transperfect#Diversity And Inclusion#European Union#Workplace Equality#Gender Equality#Educational Equality#Gender Diversity#Transgender Equality#Eu#The United Nations#Fundaci N Adecco#Vp Of Human Resources#D I#Transgender Law Center#Globallink#Glaxosmithkline#Iso#Barcelona#United Nations#European Diversity Month
