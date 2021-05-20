newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TeamSupport Acquires Global Chat Leader SnapEngage

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 23 hours ago

DALLAS, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSupport, the award-winning B2B customer support and success software company, today announced the acquisition of SnapEngage, a leading enterprise chat software for customer support and customer success teams. The combined company will provide a best-in-class suite of products to further transform companies seeking a solution to fuel better customer interactions and drive higher customer retention and growth.

The combined offering empowers customer support & success organizations to deliver increased value to their customers.

"Bringing SnapEngage into the TeamSupport family allows us to continue changing the narrative that customer support is a cost center, to one where it is an untapped opportunity to accelerate revenue," said TeamSupport CEO Pete Khanna. "The combined offering strengthens our vision of empowering customer support and success organizations to deliver exceptional service and increased value to their customers well after the initial sale."

The addition of SnapEngage, which is used in 87 countries, provides TeamSupport with global chat capabilities across its full suite, including its flagship TeamSupport solution and two recently released offerings, TeamInsights and TeamSuccess.

"We believe digital conversations are the future of customer engagement," said Sofia Rossato, CEO of SnapEngage. "The SnapEngage integration with TeamSupport already supports seamless conversations from chat to helpdesk. Going forward, the combined technologies will deliver exceptional omnichannel chat, automation, helpdesk, and client success experiences."

The two companies will combine into one under the TeamSupport brand. SnapEngage will continue to operate from its various offices around the globe. The SnapEngage chat offerings will be fully and seamlessly integrated into the TeamSupport suite of products, as well as continue to be sold separately.

About TeamSupportTeamSupport is an award-winning customer support software company purpose built for B2B software and technology companies. TeamSupport provides a comprehensive suite of post-sale customer support and customer success solutions that help increase collaboration, net retention, customer engagement, and overall lifetime value of a customer. TeamSupport is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at TeamSupport.com .

About SnapEngageSnapEngage offers enterprise chat software for sales and support teams. With over 21 thousand users in 87 countries, its clients consistently capture more leads, increase CSAT/NPS scores, and lower cost per interaction after implementing SnapEngage. The company's premier chat platform is intelligently designed and adaptable to help B2B businesses drive customer engagement. SnapEngage has offices in Boulder, Colorado and Berlin, Germany. Learn more at SnapEngage.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsupport-acquires-global-chat-leader-snapengage-301296375.html

SOURCE TeamSupport, LLC

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Engagement#Dallas#Believe Digital#Enterprise Software#Digital Content#Brand Content#Teamsupport#Csat Nps#Implementing Snapengage#Bringing Snapengage#Enterprise Chat Software#Global Chat Capabilities#Customer Support#B2b Businesses#Success Software Company#Digital Conversations#View Original Content#Exceptional Service#Customer Retention#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Huawei And CCA To Host Fireside Chat Discussing Impact Of Instability On Global Innovation

PLANO, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with CCA, Huawei Technologies USA VP of Economic and Stakeholder Affairs, Glenn Schloss, will be joining Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, for a fireside chat titled, "How will supply chain instability impact innovation and the global economy?" The discussion will cover the new and unique pressures facing the global supply chain over the past few years, both as a result of geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic. Schloss and Hinchcliffe, as a corporate executive and expert in the global innovation arena respectively, will draw on real-world insights and experiences and share solutions to address these challenges moving forward. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, May 19 at 1 p.m. ET, and can be registered for here.
ComputersSFGate

New ZTEdgeTM Platform is the First Comprehensive Zero Trust Cloud Security Solution Designed for Midsize Enterprises and Small Businesses

Simple and Affordable Cloud Security Service Delivered by Certified ZTEdge Managed Security Service Providers. Ericom Software, a leader in Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions for secure web and application access, today announced the launch of ZTEdge, a comprehensive Zero Trust security platform that meets the unique requirements of midsize enterprises (MSEs) and small businesses. ZTEdge is delivered to MSEs by certified ZTEdge MSSP partners as a single cloud security solution that cuts complexity, reduces cyber-risk, and improves performance, all at a dramatically lower price point than alternative solutions.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Laredo Resources Corp agrees to acquire 50% stake in Scurve inc, a global shopping mall in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2021 / OTC registered Laredo Resources Corp (OTC PINK:LRDR) CEO Doo-ho Park recently transferred fifty-five million shares (55,000,000) of privately held shares to Gyu-chang Jeon, the CEO of US global shopping mall, Scurve inc. Gyu-Chang Jeon will then share 50% of the shares to Doo-ho Park. The company announced that it had signed an agreement to take over and proceeded with the stock transfer process through a lawyer in charge.
Career Development & Adviceelearningindustry.com

Learning Leaders Global Online Forum

Our workplaces are changing in ways we have never before seen. As we continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic, we are challenged to build skills for supporting a return to the office while adapting to a “new normal.”. The Learning Leaders Global Online Forum is designed to...
EconomyQt Blog

Smarter Products Need Smarter Development

This is a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of The Qt Company, published on May 17th 2021. Digital, connected products are a mandate for success today. They improve customer experience (CX), automate digital operations, and create economic opportunity. However, traditional development practices impede the design, development, and delivery of modern, digital products. To be successful, firms must put the customer at the center of the digital product delivery process and then adjust culture, organization, process, skills, technology, and measurement practices in response. Qt commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate current connected product development practices. Forrester conducted an online survey with 262 embedded device and connected product development decision-makers at global enterprises to explore this topic.
Businessinforisktoday.com

RSA's Zulfikar Ramzan: Beyond Digital Transformation

Nearly a year ago, RSA's chief digital officer, Zulfikar Ramzan, sat with Information Security Media Group to discuss 2021: A Cybersecurity Odyssey. Which predictions came true, and how have the threat and technology landscapes exploded in unexpected new directions?. In a video interview as part of ISMG’s RSA Conference 2021...
Businessaithority.com

Clarivate to Acquire Proquest, Creating a Leading Global Provider of Mission Critical Information and Data-Driven Solutions for Science and Research

A global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire ProQuest, a leading global software, data, and analytics provider to academic, research, and national institutions, from Cambridge Information Group, a family-owned investment firm, and other partners including Atairos, for $5.3 billion, including refinancing of ProQuest debt. The consideration for the acquisition is approximately $4.0 billion in cash and $1.3 billion of equity. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.
Businesswhattheythink.com

Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Acquire AR Packaging from CVC Funds for $1.45 Billion in Cash, Creating Premier Global Provider of Sustainable Fiber-Based Consumer Packaging Solutions

- Combination strengthens global positioning and expands scale in large and growing European fiber-based consumer packaging markets. - Growth trajectory of combined company aligns with Vision 2025, providing significant value creation for stockholders and other stakeholders. - Graphic Packaging to host conference call at 8:30am ET/2:30pm CET today to review...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Live Chat Software Market ( Huge Demand PDF ) Global Drivers, Therapeutics, Product, Application and Industry Forecast to 2031

The Global Live Chat Software Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Live Chat Software Market include LivePerson, Zendesk, LogMeIn, LiveChat, SnapEngage, Comm100, Freshdesk, Intercom, JivoSite, Kayako. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Softwaremartechseries.com

How Marketers Can Leverage Deep Learning Technology

When reading the words “deep learning,” many people automatically think of IT departments. But deep learning is more pervasive than people realize—it’s the technology that enables smart speakers to understand when people tell it a command; it helps Google’s search algorithm rank web page results; and it decides where online ads are shown on a person’s desktop or mobile app.
BusinessTechRepublic

Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-Series is rolling out in Europe

Organizations can deploy the new IoT-enabled series 20% faster than previous models while saving 40% in field engineering costs, according to the company. Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-Series will be available in Europe by June, the company announced Monday. The series is geared at rugged indoor environments and is designed to be resilient and quick to deploy to help manage edge computing infrastructure within industrial and manufacturing environments, according to Schneider Electric.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Query.AI raises $4.6M to scale its go-to-market and engineering teams to meet demand for its platform

Query.AI launched with $4.6 million in seed funding from ClearSky Security, DNX Ventures, and South Dakota Equity Partners. The company will use the funding to scale its go-to-market and engineering teams to meet significant demand for its platform. As part of Query.AI’s launch, Jay Leek, the former CISO of Blackstone, is joining the company’s board of directors.
SoftwarePosted by
Hacker Noon

How IoT is Transforming Digital Marketing Industry in 2021

The internet of Things (IoT) represents a system of interrelated, internet-connected objects that can collect and transfer data over a wireless network without human intervention. As a result, the business world is undergoing a tremendous transformation due to the overwhelming possibilities derivable from IoT. The possibilities derivable from IoT are...
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Zyter Gives Complete View of Factory Through IoT

Zyter Inc. wants to give factories a 360-degree view of operations with its new platform, Zyter Smart Factories, that taps the Internet of Things and connected devices for an end-to-end solution. Sensors send alerts of safety issues, authorization breaches, machinery utilization and asset monitoring to the Zyter Smart Factories dashboard.
TechnologyTechCrunch

As M&A accelerates, deal-makers are leveraging AI and ML to keep pace

Research shows that AI will transform the M&A process by decreasing the time it takes to perform due diligence to less than a month in 2025 from three to six months in 2020. The pandemic has also accelerated digital transformation, and deal-makers have embraced digital tools, sometimes even drones, to help them execute effectively. Even legal M&A professionals, often among the major holdouts to embrace remote work and technologies, are increasingly using technology to automate common time-consuming tasks, such as redaction and contract analysis. And with a vast majority of them reporting permanent remote or hybrid work arrangements, further technology adoption is expected.
BusinessTimes Union

NetBrain Hires Ex-ServiceNow and EMC Sales Leader to Drive Global Sales and Channel Strategy, Adds A New General Counsel

BURLINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. NetBrain, the leading provider of automation solutions for Network Operations and a pioneer in intent-based network automation, announced new top level hires from some of the world’s most innovative tech companies. Scott Blahauvietz joins as Chief Revenue Officer and Shelley Hall as Senior Vice President, General Counsel. Blahauvietz and Hall bring decades of experience to the company as it seeks to automate network operations for large enterprises around the globe.