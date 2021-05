K-Trails Equestrian Adventure reopens for the fifth season on Friday with a new three-day Wrangler program at Strawtown Koteewi Park in Noblesville. A family four-pack is $100 ($120 value) and a six-pack is $130 ($180 value), available through Friday. There are also a limited number of season memberships, available through Friday, for $200 that let you ride once a week for the season, expected to be May 14-Nov. 7, 2021). Members can book a reservation up to a week in advance and rides are based on availability. For more information, visit www.ktrails.com.