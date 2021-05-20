Alert Logic Named Winner Of Global InfoSec Awards For Managed Detection And Response And Threat Intelligence At #RSAC 2021

newsbreak-logo
HOUSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it is public cloud, SaaS, on-premise, or hybrid, Alert Logic managed detection and response ( MDR) provides complete security coverage and visibility across an entire IT estate. Alert Logic's unique strength of protecting organizations in the cloud has resulted in the company being honored with two Global InfoSec Awards, as more businesses expand and migrate to cloud-based operations and platforms. Cyber Defense Magazine announced the award winners this week at RSA Conference 2021.

"Alert Logic's MDR solution with threat intelligence capabilities embody these major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

McArthurGlen, a leading owner, developer, and manager of designer retail outlets across Europe and Canada, selected Alert Logic MDR to address their growing IT security challenges.

"We saw benefit in Alert Logic the first day we switched on the first appliance and started monitoring," said Edward Merrett, Security Operations and Incident Response Manager, McArthurGlen. "Literally within 15 minutes, our Alert Logic SOC analyst called us to make us aware of some security threats and vulnerabilities that they detected right away. Congratulations to Alert Logic for this industry recognition."

MDR LeadershipAlert Logic is a cybersecurity industry leader with 20 years of MDR and cloud expertise. The company delivers 24/7 threat protection and has security operations experts located across the globe, providing real-time alerting, detection, and remediation. In evaluating Alert Logic for the Global InfoSec Awards, judges considered three key aspects of the company's MDR solution:

  • White-glove customer experience: Effective cybersecurity requires continuous engagement, with visibility and access to security data and insights. Alert Logic puts complete threat detection and response within reach, making it easy and effective. Acting as an extension of the customer's team, Alert Logic brings an array of experts orchestrated by an MDR concierge to deliver security solutions that match each unique business environment.
  • Simple, scalable pricing: Since no two organizations are exactly alike, Alert Logic tailors its MDR solution to meet the specific needs of each customer. Organizations can leverage the flexibility of Alert Logic's pricing and packaging options to achieve immediate value within their current security infrastructure, while also establishing a framework that quickly adapts to changing and evolving requirements.
  • Pure-play MDR: Not all MDR is created equal. As a pure-play MDR provider, 100% of Alert Logic's investments in technology innovation, customer experience, and business outcomes are focused on protecting organizations both before and after a breach occurs. With the number of attacks and successful breaches continuing to rise, it is even more imperative organizations seek out an MDR solution that provides comprehensive coverage and visibility.

"We partnered with Alert Logic to deliver cybersecurity managed service offerings that protect and secure our customers from malicious attacks and potential threats," said Frank Lusko, Vice President, Managed Services Sales, Red River. "We're pleased to see Alert Logic's accomplishments recognized with The Global InfoSec Awards."

Advanced Threat IntelligenceToday's dynamic environments offer attackers numerous opportunities to slip in unnoticed. Alert Logic enables customers to understand where all their assets are and how they work normally to recognize the abnormal activity that indicates the early stages of an attack.

Alert Logic recognized the HAFNIUM attack in its early stages by monitoring customer environments 24/7 using a range of network and log telemetry, and analytics. The company identified the breach and immediately notified customers of a potential threat before the vulnerabilities were publicly disclosed. Upon receiving the Microsoft Security Bulletin, Alert Logic correlated the information and remediated customers' environments before any major damage occurred.

"At a time when cybersecurity is increasingly in the global spotlight, an MDR solution that includes robust threat intelligence capabilities has never been more vital," said Onkar Birk, Chief Operating Officer & CTO, Alert Logic. "It's not just about adding another tool to your arsenal. Effective MDR means having dedicated experts with a thorough understanding of the landscape who efficiently apply knowledge, technology, and insights 24/7 to break the kill chain and keep your organization safe."

To learn more, read the Alert Logic MDR Manifesto: https://www.alertlogic.com/resources/industry-reports/the-mdr-manifesto/

About Cyber Defense MagazineWith over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is a respected source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with its sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. Cyber Defense Magazine is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About Alert LogicAlert Logic is the only managed detection and response (MDR) provider that delivers comprehensive coverage for public clouds, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited expertise and a cloud-centric strategy, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our cloud-native technology and white-glove team of security experts protect your organization 24/7 and ensure you have the most effective response to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has business operations, team members, and channel partners located worldwide. Learn more at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic - unrivaled security for your cloud journey.

Alert Logic ® is a registered trademark of Alert Logic, Inc.

Alert Logic MDR ™ is a trademark of Alert Logic, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-logic-named-winner-of-global-infosec-awards-for-managed-detection-and-response-and-threat-intelligence-at-rsac-2021-301296371.html

SOURCE Alert Logic

