Cell Phones

Chopra Foundation Launches Never Alone App Powered By Hedera To Support Mental And Emotional Well-Being

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 23 hours ago

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chopra Foundation, a not for profit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being, today announced the availability of their new, free, Never Alone mobile application, which offers individuals the ability to connect, 24/7, with curated volunteers, counselors, mental health experts/professional, local organizations, and hospitals based on their location. The application will be demonstrated tomorrow at the Never Alone Summit on Friday, May 21st. The event is a one-day, global livestream, featuring Deepak Chopra, Russell Brand, Jewel, Diane von Furstenburg, Hayden Hurst, Patrick Kennedy, JIvy, Sadhvi Bhagwati, and more, many of whom will also host their own channels on the app. The Summit is designed to reunite a global community and create the building blocks for a new mental health culture. A preview can be found at https://youtu.be/rAC-AzQ74ug.

&amp;#160;

Deepak Chopra noted, "The mission of Never Alone is to serve a global community, delivering secure access to scientific research, the work of mental health and wellness experts, and pragmatic tools and practices that can be used by anyone, anywhere, every day. As the events of the past year have shown, we need human connection and collaboration more than ever, and we must find ways to build that connection even when we cannot physically be together."

Poonacha Machaiah, CEO of The Chopra Foundation, said "The launch of this interactive application is the next step in fostering that connection for people around the world. Leveraging the Hedera network to deliver access to authentic and trustworthy information to people around the world is great progress on our path to bringing us all closer together in this new, reimagined world."

The platform, developed in collaboration with CG Creative Studios and leveraging the Hedera network, allows mental health and wellness experts, from medical professionals to meditation experts, to upload content into a service registry, where it is logged on the Hedera Consensus Service and given a digital fingerprint, providing a guarantee of where that content resides and making it completely tamperproof. Users gain easy access by simply logging into the platform to view trustworthy content that they know has not been altered or falsified.

Never Alone brings together innovative companies and foundations, mental health and wellness experts, brain and behavior scientists, government policy-makers, school and university programs, artists and many more. The goal of the initiative is to address the roots of human stress and suffering, advance innovation based on scientific research, and democratize access to wellness resources and everyday tools for those in need. For more information, or to register for the Summit, visit https://neveralonesummit.live/

About The Chopra FoundationThe Chopra Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization (#36-4793898) dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace to all members of the human family. The mission of the Chopra Foundation is to advance the cause of mind/body spiritual healing, education, and research through fundraising for selected projects.

About Hedera HashgraphHedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy. The platform is governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers

For Media Enquiries: HederaZenobia Godschalk pr@hedera.com

Chopra Foundation Aaron Marion aaron@marionpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chopra-foundation-launches-never-alone-app-powered-by-hedera-to-support-mental-and-emotional-well-being-301296334.html

SOURCE Hedera Hashgraph

