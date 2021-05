Rockets fired by Hamas in the Gaza Strip killed a number of Gazan civilians in the first hours of attacks on Monday, an Israeli security official said on Thursday. After Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem at 6 p.m. local time, three hours passed before the Israel Defense Forces responded at 9 p.m., according to the source. Yet during those three hours, he said, 17 Gazan noncombatants were killed by failed rocket launches that crashed into Gazan areas.