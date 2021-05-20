newsbreak-logo
Movies

Hocus Pocus 2 to Bring Back the Wicked Sanderson Sisters

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in the live-action comedy Hocus Pocus 2, the spooky sequel to Disney’s 1993 Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus. The film will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2022. Singer/actress Bette Midler (The First...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanderson Sisters#Wicked#Hocus Pocus 2#Disney Characters#Spooky#The Wedding Planner#Tigerland#Academy Awards#First Wives Club#Classic Hocus Pocus#Sister Act#Premiere#Producer Lynn Harris#Director Anne Fletcher#Delicious Characters#Boogie Nights#Curse
Related
Movies/Film

‘Enchanted’ Sequel ‘Disenchanted’ Begins Production

At last, 14 years after the first movie came out, the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted has begun production. Rock of Ages filmmaker Adam Shankman is helming the sequel, with original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel all reprising their roles from the original while Maya Rudolph has joined the cast as well. In the first film, Adams’s Disney princess Giselle stepped out of her animated world into live-action New York City.
MoviesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted films tease major news

Disney devotees have been eagerly anticipating new installments of Hocus Pocus and Enchanted for decades. Now, in the era of reboots and remakes, the Mouse has granted their wish. Musical movie director Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages), who has a hand in both blockbusters, teased the...
Moviesbiography.com

10 Things You May Not Know About 'Sister Act'

Released in the summer of 1992, Sister Act starred actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg as struggling nightclub performer Deloris Van Cartier, who is forced into hiding after witnessing her gangster boyfriend committing murder and poses as nun Sister Mary Clarence while staying at a San Francisco convent. Despite a rocky road to the screen, the film was an instant hit, as audiences warmed to Goldberg’s on-screen comradery with co-stars Kathy Najimy, Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena, powered by a soundtrack that spent more than a year on the Billboard charts. Following the success of the first movie, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, also starring Lauryn Hill, hit theaters in December 1993. Here are 10 facts you may not know about the musical-comedy film series:
MoviesComicBook

Disenchanted: Maya Rudolph Breaks Silence on Joining Disney+'s Enchanted Sequel

Over a decade since Enchanted first graced our screens, Disney+ is gearing up to return to its unique fantasy world with Disenchanted, an all-new film that is set to debut exclusively on the streaming service. The film, which was confirmed during Disney Investor Day late last year, has already begun to line up its ensemble, including a number of returning cast members. In addition, the film has also added some new stars, with Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays reportedly lined up to play the film's villains. In a recent interview with Variety, Rudolph spoke about her role in Disenchanted, saying that the film has a lively, "school play" vibe to it, and that her villain will have a "dramatic" camp.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hugh Grant And Sarah Jessica Parker Rekindling Secret Romance On ‘SATC’ Reboot?

Is a reunion between Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker causing trouble in their respective relationships? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. According to a recent edition of New Idea, Sarah Jessica Parker is determined to get Hugh Grant on board for her Sex and the City reboot. According to the magazine’s inside source, in Parker’s mind, “there’s no-one funnier, more handsome, or more perfect for a rom-com than her dear friend, Hugh Grant.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Spider-Man Actor Andrew Garfield Admits He Uses A Fake Twitter Account, And The Internet Has Thoughts

Being a major celebrity comes with plenty of sweet perks, but anonymity usually isn’t one of them. When you were once the face of a major franchise, it’s hard to stay under the radar, as former Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield recently admitted. However, the Peter Parker of the past did share that he uses a secret twitter account, and he’s seen all of those wild Spider-Man rumors floating around.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

The Nevers star plays Anne Boleyn in Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana biopic

Scottish actress Amy Manson has stirred up more intrigue around the anticipated Princess Diana film Spencer by revealing she plays Anne Boleyn in the biopic. The Nevers actress said fans should prepare themselves for the unexpected, as the production is nothing like previous TV shows or films based on Diana or her fractious relationship royal family.
Moviesaquariumdrunkard.com

Videodrome | Play It Again: Fifty Years Of Play Misty For Me

(Welcome to Videodrome. A recurring column plumbing the depths of vintage and contemporary cinema – from cult, exploitation, trash and grindhouse to sci-fi, horror, noir, documentary and beyond.) In 1971, Clint Eastwood announced the release of his directorial debut, Play Misty For Me. After spending the previous decade playing lawless...
Theater & Danceimdb.com

‘A Knight’s Tale’ Director Reveals Heath Ledger Came Up with David Bowie Dance Idea Himself

Heath Ledger’s medieval comedy classic “A Knight’s Tale” is officially 20 years old as of May 11, 2021. Vulture marked the occasion by discussing the movie’s memorable David Bowie dance sequence with writer-director Brian Helgeland and cast member Shannyn Sossamon. It turns out the scene had been planned and rehearsed using Kc and the Sunshine Band’s “Get Down Tonight,” but Ledger much preferred David Bowie’s “Golden Years.”
MoviesPolygon

David Oyelowo’s directorial debut The Water Man is a Spielbergian fairytale adventure

Most actors making their directorial debuts opt for the gravitas of prestige dramas or intimate indies: Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born, Regina King’s One Night in Miami, Zach Braff’s Garden State, Kevin Costner’s Dances with Wolves, and so forth. Fans might expect British-born actor David Oyelowo to take the same route, given his history of portraying weighty roles like Martin Luther King Jr. in Ava DuVernay’s Selma. Instead, he opted for a totally different path: His first directorial outing, The Water Man, is a Spielbergian romp.
MoviesMarin Independent Journal

New movies: David Oyelowo proves he’s a talented director, too

The gifted actor David Oyelowo (“Selma”) proves that his talent runs behind the camera as well, in the sensitive family drama “The Water Man.” The film tops our list of new movies for the week, along with the superb music documentary “The Boy From Medellin.”. Here’s a rundown. “The Water...
MoviesFirst Showing

Ellen Burstyn, Ann-Margret & Loretta Devine in 'Queen Bees' Trailer

"C'mon, be one of us!" Universal Pics + Gravitas have debuted an official trailer for a comedy titled Queen Bees, a film from filmmaker Michael Lembeck (The Santa Clause 2, Connie and Carla, Tooth Fairy). While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen moves into a nearby retirement community ― just temporarily. Once inside the Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying "mean girls" the likes of which she hasn't encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of her home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it's never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love. Of course. The film stars Ellen Burstyn, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, with James Caan, Christopher Lloyd, Elizabeth Mitchell, Matthew Barnes, French Stewart, Alec Mapa, Marianne Muellerleile, and Courtney Gains. This looks like a boat load of retirement fun.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Spielberg Casting Two Young Spielbergs

Steven Spielberg’s new film, which is loosely based on his own upbringing in Arizona, has finally scored a title – “The Fabelmans”. In addition, the project is holding open casting calls for the lead role of Sammy – a character modelled on Spielberg’s younger self. Cindy Tolan, who helped Spielberg...