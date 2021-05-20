Hocus Pocus 2 to Bring Back the Wicked Sanderson Sisters

Over a decade since Enchanted first graced our screens, Disney+ is gearing up to return to its unique fantasy world with Disenchanted, an all-new film that is set to debut exclusively on the streaming service. The film, which was confirmed during Disney Investor Day late last year, has already begun to line up its ensemble, including a number of returning cast members. In addition, the film has also added some new stars, with Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays reportedly lined up to play the film's villains. In a recent interview with Variety, Rudolph spoke about her role in Disenchanted, saying that the film has a lively, "school play" vibe to it, and that her villain will have a "dramatic" camp.