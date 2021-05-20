Kohl's roars back in Q1, but 2021 outlook spooks Wall Street

This week, U.S. Consumer price inflation for the month of April came in much stronger than expected. Both the headline and core CPI exceeded expectations, triggering a sharp sell-off in equities mid-week. Inflation fears have been stalking the market all month and are showing few signs of easing. Wall Street cannot get inflation out of its head, and the data confirmed investors’ fears of overheating and prompted bets that the Fed could move on rates earlier. While some inflation is good for companies and the market, the latest price data points to the balance moving too far in one direction, creating a potential drag on consumer purchasing power, higher input costs, and lower corporate profits. The debate for many is over, undoubtedly convinced inflation will not be transitory. Corporate America will clearly be passing along the recent commodity cycle-driven price increases onto the consumer.