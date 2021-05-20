newsbreak-logo
Kohl's roars back in Q1, but 2021 outlook spooks Wall Street

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Daily Herald
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Kohl's raised its financial outlook for the year on Thursday, after a solid rebound in the first quarter from the devastating impact of the pandemic. But those raised expectations fell short of what many industry analysts had been projecting and shares plunged nearly 11% Thursday. During a conference call, Kohl's explained that it it took into account logjams at ports and inflationary pressures in wages that could increase costs in the second half of the year.

