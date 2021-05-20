KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Roe v. Wade on the Ropes
Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud. The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case next term that could result in a significant modification or overturn of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. At issue is a Mississippi law that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks of gestation. That is well before a fetus is viable outside the womb and, under Roe, states may not ban abortion prior to viability.herald-review.com