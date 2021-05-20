HYDROVISION International Has Been Postponed Until September 21-23, 2021 In Spokane, Washington

TRUMBULL, Conn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the ongoing pandemic and Washington State's slower than expected re-opening progression, HYDROVISION International has been postponed to September 21-23, 2021 in Spokane, Washington.

"After speaking with our customers, there was concern expressed with international travel bans as well as many U.S. company travel restrictions being in place through the summer. As a result, with industry support, we feel it would best serve our hydropower and dams community to postpone HYDROVISION International 2021 in person event until this fall," said Desiree Hanson, Executive Vice President of Clarion Events.

"More people will be vaccinated, and with excellent power producer support from the northwest region already, including our Host Utilities Avista and Chelan PUD, we're confident the September 21-23, 2021 dates will result in increased attendance, allowing us to offer a fantastic in-person HYDROVISION International 2021 in Spokane for the hydropower industry!" added Leah Steinhardt, Hydro Portfolio Director of Clarion Energy. "Additionally, for those who are not able to join us in person in September, we are offering a Virtual Ticket allowing digital access to our Keynote session, which includes Jason Thackston, SVP of Energy Resources for Avista, the Utility Executive Roundtable and four of our most popular sessions." To learn more and to register visit hydroevent.com . "As always, we remain committed to our customers' current, as well as future needs and to delivering experiences to best meet those needs. Upon the onset of the pandemic, the hydro industry voiced its need to learn, network and source new solutions to support ongoing operations. To fill this need, in July 2020 we launched HYDRO+, a series of virtual events, ideal for those looking for perspective and discussion on current and future issues affecting the hydroelectric power and dams markets," said Hanson.

The HYDRO+ Series year-round community, which currently has over 1,500 members, includes virtual experiences, timely content and educational sessions available both live and on demand, peer-to-peer networking, vendor product and service demonstrations and matchmaking assistance between decision-makers and sellers. Upcoming events will run May 20, 2021 focusing on New Development, June 17, 2021 focusing on Market Trends, July 27, 2021 focusing on Battle of the Bearings and will continue monthly throughout 2021. More details can be found at hydroplusseries.com/schedule/.

The Clarion Energy team will continue to be in touch with all exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, and attendees to answer any questions. There will be further communication to these groups over the coming days and weeks to facilitate a smooth transition and prepare for the postponement into September 2021.

About:

HYDROVISION International is the largest gathering of hydro professionals worldwide which highlights perspectives on the role of hydropower, explores issues affecting hydro resources, and helps participants develop a vision to meet challenges and ensure the future sustainability of hydro. Visit hydroevent.com for more information.

Organized by Clarion Energy, which is part of Clarion Events. With over 30 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Clarion Energy is one of Clarion's largest portfolios. Learn more here: clarion-energy.com

