newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

HYDROVISION International Has Been Postponed Until September 21-23, 2021 In Spokane, Washington

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 22 hours ago

TRUMBULL, Conn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the ongoing pandemic and Washington State's slower than expected re-opening progression, HYDROVISION International has been postponed to September 21-23, 2021 in Spokane, Washington.

"After speaking with our customers, there was concern expressed with international travel bans as well as many U.S. company travel restrictions being in place through the summer. As a result, with industry support, we feel it would best serve our hydropower and dams community to postpone HYDROVISION International 2021 in person event until this fall," said Desiree Hanson, Executive Vice President of Clarion Events.

"More people will be vaccinated, and with excellent power producer support from the northwest region already, including our Host Utilities Avista and Chelan PUD, we're confident the September 21-23, 2021 dates will result in increased attendance, allowing us to offer a fantastic in-person HYDROVISION International 2021 in Spokane for the hydropower industry!" added Leah Steinhardt, Hydro Portfolio Director of Clarion Energy. "Additionally, for those who are not able to join us in person in September, we are offering a Virtual Ticket allowing digital access to our Keynote session, which includes Jason Thackston, SVP of Energy Resources for Avista, the Utility Executive Roundtable and four of our most popular sessions." To learn more and to register visit hydroevent.com . "As always, we remain committed to our customers' current, as well as future needs and to delivering experiences to best meet those needs. Upon the onset of the pandemic, the hydro industry voiced its need to learn, network and source new solutions to support ongoing operations. To fill this need, in July 2020 we launched HYDRO+, a series of virtual events, ideal for those looking for perspective and discussion on current and future issues affecting the hydroelectric power and dams markets," said Hanson.

The HYDRO+ Series year-round community, which currently has over 1,500 members, includes virtual experiences, timely content and educational sessions available both live and on demand, peer-to-peer networking, vendor product and service demonstrations and matchmaking assistance between decision-makers and sellers. Upcoming events will run May 20, 2021 focusing on New Development, June 17, 2021 focusing on Market Trends, July 27, 2021 focusing on Battle of the Bearings and will continue monthly throughout 2021. More details can be found at hydroplusseries.com/schedule/.

The Clarion Energy team will continue to be in touch with all exhibitors, sponsors, speakers, and attendees to answer any questions. There will be further communication to these groups over the coming days and weeks to facilitate a smooth transition and prepare for the postponement into September 2021.

About:

HYDROVISION International is the largest gathering of hydro professionals worldwide which highlights perspectives on the role of hydropower, explores issues affecting hydro resources, and helps participants develop a vision to meet challenges and ensure the future sustainability of hydro. Visit hydroevent.com for more information.

Organized by Clarion Energy, which is part of Clarion Events. With over 30 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Clarion Energy is one of Clarion's largest portfolios. Learn more here: clarion-energy.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrovision-international-has-been-postponed-until-september-21-23-2021-in-spokane-washington-301296372.html

SOURCE Clarion Events

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Community#U S#State Visit#Clarion Events#Host Utilities Avista#Hydro#New Development#Market Trends#Battle Of The Bearings#Svp Of Energy Resources#Spokane#Sponsors#Upcoming Events#Increased Attendance#Executive Vice President#Visit Hydroevent Com#Hydropower#Fall#Chelan Pud#Trumbull
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Travel
Related
Spokane, WAFOXBusiness

What you can get for $850,000 in Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Wash., has a lot to offer someone looking to escape a big coastal city – and the real estate market is showing signs that a lot of people want to live there. Located on the eastern edge of Washington, east of the Cascades and west of the Coeur d’Alene Mountains, Spokane is known for its outdoor recreation. There are about a dozen golf courses plus many lakes, rivers and trails nearby. The famous Spokane Falls flow right through the heart of the city.
Washington StatePosted by
KREM2

Washington sisters write children's book about Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sisters Nancy and Julia Glen are taking their adventures to Spokane. The newest book in their children's book series is called Spokane Adventures The pair has written four other books about cities in Washington. They include Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and Puyallup. Spokane will also now be on the list.
Spokane, WAPosted by
Only In Washington

A Lush Oasis In Washington, Spokane’s Manito Park Is A Peaceful Escape

The world can be a loud place, and spending some time surrounded by peace and quiet helps us stay centered. Spokane’s official motto was once “near nature, near perfect,” and those who call the Lilac City home certainly don’t have to go far to experience it. In fact, you don’t even need to leave the […] The post A Lush Oasis In Washington, Spokane’s Manito Park Is A Peaceful Escape appeared first on Only In Your State.
Cell PhonesPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

2 mobile makerspaces bound for eastern Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Out-Of-School Network and University of Idaho Extension 4-H Youth Development are deploying 12 mobile, pop-up makerspace trailers in rural and underserved communities. The collaboration unveiled its first five trailers, called Think Make Create Labs, at the Caldwell YMCA Tuesday. The Treasure Valley YMCA is...
Golden Valley, MNgoldenvalleymn.gov

Mini US Open Postponed To September

The Golden Valley Parks and Recreation Department’s Mini US Open has been postponed to September 2021 in hopes of having less COVID-19 health and safety restrictions at that time. Watch the City website in the coming months for registration information.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Things to do in Spokane: May 14-21

Live Comedy With Harry J. Riley and Ryan McComb – Harry J. Riley is a comedian from South Carolina now living in Spokane. He has been a finalist of the Seattle International Comedy Competition. He can be seen on “Z-Nation” and “Three Busy Debras.” He also has two comedy albums. Ryan McComb is a local comedian. Friday, 8-10 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $10-$25. (208) 930-1514.
Ridgefield, WAPosted by
KGW

Clark County Fair postponed until 2022

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The 2021 Clark County Fair has been canceled because of rising infection rates in Washington and the limited capacity and activities allowed by the state. John Morrison, manager and CEO of the fair, said many fair events result in large crowds in small spaces, like the midway,...
Washington StateOnlyInYourState

A Lush Oasis In Washington, Spokane’s Manito Park Is A Peaceful Escape

The world can be a loud place, and spending some time surrounded by peace and quiet helps us stay centered. Spokane’s official motto was once “near nature, near perfect,” and those who call the Lilac City home certainly don’t have to go far to experience it. In fact, you don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy some sweet serenity — all you have to do is head to Manito Park.