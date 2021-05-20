newsbreak-logo
Boca Raton, FL

Simplicity Esports And Gaming Company To Present At LD Micro Invitational (XI)

The presentation will be given on Wednesday, June 9 th at 4:30 PM ET .

Boca Raton, Florida, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB: W INR ) ("Simplicity Esports"), announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event. Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, will be giving the presentation.

Mr. Franklin stated, "I look forward to introducing the LD Micro audience to Simplicity Esports and discussing some of the exciting developments we have experienced in recent months, including numerous acquisitions and record revenue last quarter."

Simplicity Esports intends to list its common stock and warrants on The Nasdaq Capital Market or the NYSE American. There is no guarantee that the listing application will be approved by The Nasdaq Capital Market or the NYSE American.

LD Micro Invitational (Details)

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8 th - Thursday, June 10 th, 2021.

The festivities run from 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day virtual investor conference will feature 200+ companies presenting for 25 minutes each and several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature a rare, one-time event: LD Micro Hall of Fame. If you are interested in attending, please e-mail registration@ldmicro.com

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends ®, PUBG Mobile ®, Overwatch ®, League of Legends ®, and various EA Sports ® titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns 15 esports gaming centers, and is the franchisor for 18 esports gaming centers, providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in competitive and casual social settings, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends ®, PUBG Mobile ®, Overwatch ®, League of Legends ®, Fortnite ®, EA Sports ® and Free Fire ® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports' control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports' filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:Roman FranklinChief Executive Officer Roman@SimplicityEsports.com561-819-8586

