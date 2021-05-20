Center For Disability-Inclusive Community Development Launches Second Season Of Keys To Financial Inclusion Podcast Series

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development (CDICD), managed by National Disability Institute (NDI), launched the second season of its Keys to Financial Inclusion podcast series . The podcasts feature interviews with leading voices in the disability, community development and financial communities who share their insights on what inclusive community development means and how to respond to the needs of low- and moderate-income (LMI) populations, including people with disabilities.

"Vibrant communities are best supported when economic opportunities are inclusive of low- and moderate-income populations, including people with disabilities," said Michael Roush, Director, Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development. "The Keys to Financial Inclusion podcast series will give thought leaders in the disability, community development and financial communities the opportunity to share insights, analysis and emerging strategies to improve and increase investing, lending and service activities for people with disabilities."

The first of six podcasts will launch on May 20, 2021, with one released on the third Thursday of each consecutive month, concluding on October 21, 2021. Podcast guests include, in order of appearance:

May 20 - Rodney Hood, Board Member and Former Chairman, National Credit Union Administration

June 17 - Rebecca Cokley, Disability Rights Program Officer, Office of the President, Ford Foundation

July 15 - Lael Brainard, Governor, Federal Reserve Board of Governors

August 19 - Marjorie Baldwin, Author and Professor, Arizona State University

September 16 - Karen Tamley, President and CEO, Access Living - Chicago

October 21 - Aimee Wehmeier, President, Paraquad - St. Louis

The Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development (CDICD) works to build the awareness that people with disabilities are a part of all communities and advocates to ensure that the needs of the disability community are included in community development activities.

Launched in 2019, the Center is focused on the importance of inclusive community development activities. These include improving how the financial, community development and disability communities can work more closely together to respond to current financial and economic challenges and bringing attention to positive examples of Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) investment, lending and service that support financial resilience for LMI people with disabilities and their families. In the next year, the Center's work will remain focused on improving the financial health and well-being of LMI individuals with disabilities and their families by increasing awareness on disability-inclusive community development and usage of the opportunities and resources available under the CRA.

National Disability Institute is the first and only national organization exclusively focused on the financial health and wellness of people with disabilities and their families. With an emphasis on poverty reduction, financial capability and financial inclusion, NDI continues to build extensive relationships between the disability and financial communities to focus on systems change.

The Keys to Financial Inclusion podcast series was developed for the CDICD by Workforce180.

