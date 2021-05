It was not a great week for markets as the major indices fell sharply early in the week before recovering a good chunk of those losses towards the end. Inflation fears combined with the Colonial Pipeline hack to push many stocks lower, but markets rallied with mixed economic data later in the week. Commodities started the week at or near fresh highs and supply shortages fed into pre-existing concerns about inflation. Both high commodity prices and inflation concerns started to ease a bit by the end of the week.