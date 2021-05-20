newsbreak-logo
Business

Sixth Year Pivot Point Consulting Recognized By Modern Healthcare As A Best Places To Work In Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company and #1 Best in KLAS Overall IT Services Firm (2020), is thrilled to be selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, marking the sixth year the firm has been included in the list.

"Being included in this list is a testament to our commitment to our employees' health and happiness, especially during challenging times," said Rachel Marano, Pivot Point Consulting Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Our top priority is investing in our employees' well-being and satisfaction for them to perform at their highest level for our clients. It's why our retention rate is an industry leading 97%. We are so proud to not only have the quality of our consultants' work recognized in the industry, but have our culture validated as best in the industry by our people too. This honor speaks to our guiding principles of relationships, reliability, results."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."

The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the September 20 issue of MH.

Pivot Point Consulting will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 16 at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago. Information on the award gala and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com.

About Pivot Point Consulting:Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and resources through our Advisory, Enterprise Application Support, EHR, ERP, Data Analytics and Revenue Cycle Management services. Our experts deliver consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers and life sciences organizations.

Pivot Point Consulting has earned multiple industry and workplace quality awards, including Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm (2020), Top Three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (2017), #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016), #9 in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work (2016).

Practices: Epic®, Community Connect®, Cerner®, Siemens®, Allscripts®, MEDITECH®, McKesson®, Centricity®, eClinicalWorks®, NextGen® CPSI®, MEDHOST®, athenahealth®, Greenway®, Workday®, Lawson/Infor®, Peoplesoft®, SAP®, Kronos® and Facets®.

For more information, visit us at pivotpointconsulting.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter

Media Contact: Kim Warth, Amendola Communications, kwarth@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sixth-year-pivot-point-consulting-recognized-by-modern-healthcare-as-a-best-places-to-work-in-healthcare-301296367.html

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting

