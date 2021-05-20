Steel Dynamics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

Steel Dynamics stock (NASDAQ: STLD) has seen a formidable rise of 73% in the last six months and it now trades close to $64. After the stock saw a significant fall in early 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a drop in steel prices, the stock has rallied from $37 to $64 in the last six months. This rise was driven by a sharp recovery in the global steel prices during this time, as the gradual lifting of lockdowns has led to expectations of faster economic recovery and higher steel demand. Economic stimulus packages announced in the U.S. and other economies are also expected to drive steel demand from the construction and automobile industries. Also, with the lifting of lockdowns, the company’s operations are getting back on track and shipments are likely to rise as supply constraints ease. Also, there are clear signs of the steel industry slowly getting back on track, as evidenced in the improvement in capacity utilization levels. The U.S. raw steel capacity utilization for the week ending 8th May 2021 was 78%, which is significantly higher than the 55.4% recorded in the prior year period, which indicates that there are strong signs of a rebound in activity in the steel sector.