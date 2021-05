More than 30 million first doses of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccines have now been administered in England, NHS England said today. England’s lead for the NHS vaccination programme, Dr Emily Lawson, Chief Commercial Officer for NHS England and Improvement, said: “The extraordinary success of the NHS Covid vaccination programme is not an accident but is thanks to the dedication of thousands of hardworking NHS staff and volunteers, and the exceptional planning and delivery of the world’s largest ever vaccine programme, helping us to hit yet another important milestone, with over 30 million people receiving their life-saving first jab.