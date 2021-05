The US housing market has seen record-breaking growth over the past year. According to a recent report by the real estate brokerage firm Redfin, the median home-sale price nationally realized $348,500, a record high of 21% year-over-year growth. One contributing factor to this accelerated growth rate is that more high-end homes are being sold now than a year ago, where asking prices have reached an all-time high of $360,975.