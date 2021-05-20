newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Forgotten History Cedar Rapids: Dexter David Donovan

By Johnny Marks
Posted by 
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

History is fun, no? When I think of historical 'things', I think of the Roman Coliseum, Stonehenge, the pyramids of Egypt, or Dexter David Donovan, the KCRG puppet who did the weather. What's that? You don't remember him? Me either in all honesty. He was on and off TV before I was born. But I was fascinated to learn he even existed. Whether you remember him fondly, vaguely, or this is the first you're hearing about Donovan, here's a little more forgotten Cedar Rapids and Eastern Iowa history.

khak.com
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Dexter, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
State
Indiana State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Coralville, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Weather#The Roman Coliseum#Imdb#Corridor Home For Sale#Eastern Iowa History#Fun#Tv#Stonehenge#Finding Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Egypt
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Cedar Rapids, IAfcc.gov

Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Full Title: Amendment of Section 73.622(i), Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Television Broadcast Stations (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) Requested the substitution of UHF channel 32 for VHF channel 9 at Cedar Rapids, Iowa in the DTV Table of Allotments. DA/FCC #: DA-21-584 Docket/RM: 21-51, RM-11876.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Local Cedar Rapids Business Gets Colbert Shoutout

It's almost as simple as using that hashtag on social media to get a local small business recognized on Friday nights by host Stephen Colbert of CBS's "Late Show." In case you missed it last Friday, his shoutout was given to a local Cedar Rapids woman. Businesses across the country have suffered due to the pandemic, and this is a really cool opportunity for them to grow and get recognized nationally. Colbert singled out a NewBo City Market staple for his latest "Small Business Bump" segment. He mentions them around the 5:10 mark of the video below.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

An Upscale New Restaurant Has Opened in Iowa City

The corner that was once home to Pearson's Drug Store in Iowa City is now home to a brand new restaurant!. A new article from the Iowa City Press-Citizen has revealed that The Webster is now officially open at 202 North Linn St., right at the corner of North Linn Street and East Market Street. According to the article, that corner "recently hosted a Central State Bank location (and prior to that a That's Rentertainment movie rental store) before the building was torn down in early 2018."
Iowa City, IAthegazette.com

Gazette Daily News Podcast, May 17

Be sure to subscribe to The Gazette Daily News podcast, or just tell your Amazon Alexa enabled device to "enable The Gazette Daily News skill" so you can get your daily briefing by simply saying "Alexa, what's the news?" If you prefer podcasts, you can also find us on iTunes.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids residents celebrate Norway's independence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — May 17 is Norway's Constitution Day. Their day to celebrate their nation as independent. While some countries celebrate with a parade, Norway has a party celebration of people gathering to eat and tell stories. That is exactly what some local residents did. The Sons of Norway...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

University of Iowa celebrates 2021 spring and summer graduates

The Cedar Rapids Community School District will decide the future of its mask policy Wednesday. That's according to an email sent by the superintendent. More than 6,000 miles away from the conflict, people in Iowa are calling for both the Biden administration and their fellow Iowans to take action.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Marion, IAthegazette.com

Marion’s Swamp Fox Bookstore aims for ‘community’

“Really having something that’s about the community” is how Ursla Lanphear describes Swamp Fox Bookstore’s mission. “It’s Marion’s community. “We each have our areas that we tend to read and love and are passionate about, but I would say the overlying thing is we wanted something that’s not cookie-cutter, and Marion-specific.”
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Pet of the Week — Lilian

Lilian is a 57-pound adult female coonhound mix with brown, black and white fur, available for adoption at Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control, 7241 Washington View Pkwy. SW. Lillian came into the shelter as a stray but is sweet and laid back, has done well with other dogs at the shelter, and has shown some signs of having been previously house trained. The shelter has a limited opening and still encourages appointments for adoption inquiries. Call (319) 286-5993 for more information. (Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control)
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Jake Owen Returns To Cedar Rapids This Summer

Eastern Iowa, get ready for the magic of a full Jake Owen show. I say that because the last time he performed in Cedar Rapids, Jake left a sold out Paramount Theatre crowd begging for more, with his "Down to the Tiki Tonk Acoustic Tour 2020." It was February 28, 2020. Shortly thereafter, our world was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Des Moines, IAKBUR

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids mayors lift mask mandates

Des Moines, Ia- The mayor of Iowa’s largest city has rescinded the mask mandate he issued in Des Moines last August. Radio Iowa reports Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says he’s following C-D-C recommendations that those fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings or maintain distance from others.
Cedar Rapids, IAClinton Herald

ITC Midwest will conduct aerial patrols of local transmission lines

CEDAR RAPIDS — ITC Midwest will conduct aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission structures and lines throughout its service territory from approximately May 24 to June 3, weather permitting. Helicopter patrols provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system owned and operated by ITC Midwest, company officials said in a...
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Want a Kernels mask? You’ll have to go online shopping

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kernels’ Diamond Shop employee Nick Lemieux can point any store patron in the right direction. Kernels’ flip-flops? All the way in the back of the shop to the right. Kernels’ bottle openers? Just near the register. Kernels’ sunscreen? Smack dab in the middle of the store. What...