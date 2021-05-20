David Letterman’s Most Memorable Late-Night Moments

Has it really been 11 years? Just to make certain that fans of Conan O’Brien don’t flip out it needs to keep being said that he’ll be moving to HBO Max eventually and WON’T be ending his run entirely. But his time on TBS will be up eventually and the show will be taken off, which is bound to be traumatic for those that don’t pay attention to the news and frequent the show only now and again. It does sound a though between now and his final day that the show will be taking a look back at all the hilarity that’s been delivered over the years and that Conan and his crew will be trying to ease the fans into another show at some point. Those that watch Conan are likely going to be trying to decide if they want to follow him to HBO Max or if they don’t feel like making that jump and can live without him. From the perspective of someone that’s only watched a few minutes of several late-night shows, it does feel as though people are bound to overreact to this news and will no doubt be weeping to see one of their favorite hosts leave until they realize that he’s not leaving, he’s jumping sites, that’s all. A lot of folks are probably going to wonder if his next show is going to be more of the same or if he’s going to change things up, but seriously, he’s going to be the same guy doing the same thing in a different way. The dependence that so many people have on late-night hosts is mind-boggling, but there’s no need to bash it or call people out for it unless, as it happens, some people take it way too far. The level of fandom that exists and makes people idolize certain folks is kind of bizarre since personally, I have a lot of people in show business that I enjoy watching and feel are some of the best at what they do, but rarely has it happened that I’ve gone to the level of NEEDING to see any single celebrity all the time. Some folks just need their Conan fix every now and then. Hey, if it works for them.