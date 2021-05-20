newsbreak-logo
Nature Is Healing: Trivia Nights Return to St. Louis

By Jaime Lees
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis won’t feel fully like St. Louis again until we’re all sharing bites of Ted Drewes before sweating side-by-side at a Cardinals game, then heading to a trivia night followed by a late night dip into the east side. The good news is that we’re well on our way...

www.riverfronttimes.com
Saint Louis, MOcallnewspapers.com

Strolling Strings takes its trivia night online

The Lindbergh High School Strolling Strings came up with a creative online version of its annual Music Trivia Night to raise money for the Music for Lifelong Achievement program that premiers tonight. The weekly online Music Trivia will unveil the first round of its weekly online Music Trivia game May...
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

What to know about 'ABT Across America,' American Ballet Theatre's return to St. Louis

American Ballet Theatre is finally coming back to St. Louis. The premier ballet company will perform two shows on July 14, Bastille Day, as part of an eight-city national tour titled ABT Across America. The tour marks ABT’s return to live performances after a devastating year for the performing arts. And for St. Louisans, it's the first opportunity to see ABT’s main company live in more than 25 years.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Made in St. Louis: Painter uses her art to help heal others

The paintings and prints Maria Ojascastro makes reveal themselves by degrees. In the depth of layers, the studied application of colors that build energy and imagery, with subtle differences and fine distinctions of line, shape and form, her pieces draw viewers in. Her works speak universal truths through her very personal lens.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis Got Talent

When 7 p.m. May 11 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $5; free for performers • More info bluestrawberrystl.com. St. Louis comedian Lady Re was Blue Strawberry’s first comedy headliner this year. And May 11, she kicks off a monthly comedy competition there: St. Louis Got Talent. The event will continue on the second Tuesday of each month, with a final showdown in September. By Kevin C. Johnson.
Franklin, KYFranklin Favorite

Live the Proof organization to host fundraisers, trivia game night

A local nonprofit organization is hosting a silent auction fundraiser next month. A Trivia Game and Silent Auction fundraiser for the local nonprofit organization Live the Proof, Inc. will be held Friday, June 18 at the Franklin Presbyterian Church Cornerstone Building on West Kentucky Street beginning at 7 p.m. A...
Bettendorf, IArcreader.com

2000s Movies Trivia Night, May 18

The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf IA. Movie lovers with a firm grasp of recent(-ish) film history can show off their smarts when Bettendorf venue The Tangled Wood hosts 2000s Movies Trivia Night, a May 18 event in which area cinephiles are invited to trade their knowledge for cash prizes while answering questions on cinematic works in the decade of Erin Brockovich, There Will Be Blood, The Dark Knight, and Up.
ComicsWashington City Paper

City Lights: Join Fantom Comics’ Trivia Nights

So you’re just now realizing that you’ve spent a significant percentage of your waking hours on earth consuming comics, video games, and superhero movies. According to some naysayers, all those hours you committed to re-watching the Blade sequels might have been better spent at the gym or in law school. Reflect instead upon the fact that you have a chance to put the pop culture encyclopedia that is your brain to excellent use on the third Saturday of every month. Thanks to Fantom Comics and its online trivia nights, you and a squad of up to four friends can clash with other teams in the quest for trivia dominance. Your potential challengers include formidable teams like Tintin Quarantino, Ghoul School, Except for Bunnies and Punderwoman. These regular attendees are seasoned quizmasters, but they can be defeated! When building your team, Fantom recommends you recruit people with diverse interests. That way, you can cover each other’s weaknesses. For instance, instead of inviting your whole Dungeons and Dragons party, invite an anime lover, a fanfic freak, a Marvel maniac and a B-movie barbarian. The next trivia night is May 15, so text the friends you made at Awesome Con and sign up now. Trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. on May 15. Registration is available at stores.comichub.com. $5.
Dekalb, ILnorthernstar.info

DeKalb Public Library to host virtual Grey’s Anatomy Trivia Night

DeKALB —The DeKalb Public Library is hosting a virtual Grey’s Anatomy Trivia Night May 13 at 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom using Kahoot, according to the DeKalb Public Library calendar. Attendees can sign up for the event through a form here. After participants fill out the form, they...
Rock Island, ILwvik.org

St. Louis Ice Jam

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Most springs along the Upper Mississippi Valley, the river awakens from hibernation like a snake, stretching gently to shed its skin of ice. But now and then, as we all do, the Mississippi gets up on the wrong side of the bed. You don't want to be around when that happens.
Lifestylewaterfront-properties.com

Jupiter Summer Fest This Saturday

Jupiter’s Downtown Abacoa is currently preparing to host their annual Jupiter Summer Fest happening this Saturday, May 22nd. The Jupiter Summer Fest is an all-access pass to try beer, wine, and spirits from around the world. The event is happening at the Abacoa Amphitheater with all of your favorite local...
DrinksGUIDON

Food festival, National BBQ Day this weekend

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is celebrating outdoor dining with two events this weekend. The Rockin’ Food Fest takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Colyer Park, followed Sunday by National Barbecue Day, which features special deals at Ozark Tavern and Daugherty Bowling Center as well as online tips and recipes on the FMWR Facebook page.
LifestyleNewsChannel 36

May events on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail

As the weather warms, there are lots of upcoming events on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail!. -Special Mother’s Day-themed Wine and Macaron Pairing at Bagley’s (available any time through Sunday) -Other fun events that are taking place like brunches, special wine tastings, tapas boards, and more!. The most up to...
Drinks425magazine.com

Auction of Washington Wines’ Wine & Music Week

For the week of May 18–23, the Auction of Washington Wines’ annual Wine & Music Week will host both online and in-person events in the heart of Washington wine country. Virtual concerts with artists such as LeRoy Bell and Glen Phillips, along with nightly discussions about wine and music, will take place throughout the multiday event.
Restaurantsbungalower

Hideaway Bar hosting annual fish fry this weekend

The Hideaway Bar (Facebook) in Ivanhoe Village will host its popular annual Mom’s Fish Fry this weekend and will donate proceeds to The American Cancer Society to help end the fight against breast cancer. Guests can make a donation to enjoy some tasty fried fish, live music by the Hoot...
MusicCape Gazette

Dewey Beach Arts and Fun Festival draws a good crowd

Crowds of happy shoppers swarmed to Dagsworthy Avenue May 8 for the return of the Dewey Beach Arts and Fun Festival. The free event, sponsored by the Dewey Business Partnership with support from the Town of Dewey Beach, featured more than 60 artist vendors along with food trucks and live music.