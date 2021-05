Amy Lee revealed that the man who is now her husband was the inspiration behind Evanescence’s 2003 breakout hit “Bring Me To Life.”. Lee said in a new interview with Sonic Seducer (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), “I remember what I wrote ‘Bring Me To Life’ about, because I wrote it about my current husband before we were married. There was this moment — I was in a tough place and in a bad relationship. And my husband now, Josh, at the time was just a friend and a person that I barely knew; it was maybe the third or fourth time we’d ever met. And we went in to go grab a seat at a restaurant while our friends parked the car. And we sat across from each other, and he looked at me and he just said, ‘So, are you happy?'”