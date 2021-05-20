newsbreak-logo
Cars

We Ride in the Impressive 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck

Automobile
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFord was the quiet one—excuse the pun—in the electric full-size pickup truck wars. While General Motors created some serious buzz with the return of the Hummer name on a GMC-badged pickup, and Rivian has had people salivating for the 2021 Rivian R1T electric pickup that comes out soon, there were crickets from the Blue Oval's Glass House HQ in Dearborn, Michigan. And what more can we say about the Tesla Cybertruck? Just look at it. Even though the Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck for 44 years running, Ford took the longest time to even confirm it was working on an electric F-150, let alone release details. Heck, even the name—Lightning—was just revealed.

