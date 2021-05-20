We Ride in the Impressive 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck

The wait for the new Ford Bronco seems unending but we will finally see the SUV hit dealerships later this year. Until then, we'll continue learning all we can about this Jeep Wrangler challenger. Just yesterday, it was revealed that the Bronco is actually more powerful than Ford's initial claims, with up to 330 horsepower in the case of the V6 EcoBoost. But what about fuel economy? Official EPA ratings have yet to be announced but we now have more insight into the Bronco's efficiency thanks to a window sticker shared by a user on the Bronco 6G forum. This particular Bronco had the Sasquatch Package equipped.