Those of us who choose to work in hospitality end up here for a variety of reasons—maybe it’s due to a love of exploration or a curiosity about the world, or because of a deeply held belief that travel is what breaks down barriers and connects us. And we all share an inherent desire to connect with and take care of others. But as an employer, how do you foster this type of passion and purpose, not only in a way that enriches the lives of your associates, but in a way that allows them to share it with others? Through brand culture.