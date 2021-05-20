newsbreak-logo
Pro bike: Geoff Kabush's gravel-gobbling Open MIN.D

By Ryan Simonovich
bikeperfect.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent weeks Geoff Kabush has been in Utah and Colorado, riding the White Rim and Kokopelli trails on his gravel bike. In a smart marketing ploy, he has teased pictures of what appears to be a new Fox 32 AX gravel fork on the front of his bike, but there are no official details on that yet.

www.bikeperfect.com
