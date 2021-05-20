Mercedes and McLaren hit out at F1's flexi-wing test delay, as Red Bull insist car is legal

Red Bull, however, one of the teams whose wings have been placed under scrutiny by rivals, have stressed that their car passes "all legality tests". F1's 'flexi-wing' debate has ramped up in recent weeks after Lewis Hamilton flagged Red Bull's "bendy" rear wing after qualifying on pole for the Spanish GP - with Mercedes adamant it was increasing straight-line speed. The FIA, whose regulations state that bodywork must be immobile, wrote to all 10 teams following that Barcelona weekend to inform them of two new deflection tests from next month's French GP.