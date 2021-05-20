newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Mercedes and McLaren hit out at F1's flexi-wing test delay, as Red Bull insist car is legal

By Matt Morlidge
SkySports
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Bull, however, one of the teams whose wings have been placed under scrutiny by rivals, have stressed that their car passes "all legality tests". F1's 'flexi-wing' debate has ramped up in recent weeks after Lewis Hamilton flagged Red Bull's "bendy" rear wing after qualifying on pole for the Spanish GP - with Mercedes adamant it was increasing straight-line speed. The FIA, whose regulations state that bodywork must be immobile, wrote to all 10 teams following that Barcelona weekend to inform them of two new deflection tests from next month's French GP.

www.skysports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Seidl
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Car#Mclaren F1#Monaco#Red Bull#Spanish#Fia#French#Alpine#Red Bull Half A Million#Mercedes Sky F1#Ica#Imola#Sky Sports F1#Races#Pole#Horner Points Finger#Generate Downforce#Wolff Criticises Tests#Straight Line Speed#Barcelona Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Ferrari
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsracefans.net

Red Bull and AlphaTauri drivers ‘not working as one team’ – Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has clarified how the four drivers contracted to the team in Formula 1 are expected to handle each other on-track. The relationship between teams and junior drivers they have placed at rival outfits became a focus of debate following the collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell at Imola.
Mercedes, TXPosted by
FanSided

Formula 1: Why Red Bull cannot operate on Mercedes’ level yet

Formula 1 spends a lot of its time as a guessing game, never more so than this season. But Red Bull have shown they are still not at Mercedes’ operating level. Red Bull provided Formula 1 fans with a lot of promise after preseason testing, yet they currently trail Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. And there are a fair few reasons for that.
Mercedes, TXgpblog.com

Red Bull drains Mercedes workforce for new engine division

Red Bull is making no halfway with the team's new Powertrains department which will bring the engine in-house from 2022. The team has today announced the expansion of its leadership team, with Mercedes' staffing levels being heavily depleted. Red Bull plunders Mercedes department The new team is tasked with developing...
Motorsportstechgamingreport.com

Mercedes much more potent than engine, Red Bull additional unloaded

When you get to a pole placement, the 100th pole of your career for 36 thousandths of a next, it results in being difficult to quantify where the change has been made: does Mastiff Max Verstappen feel to have shed the magic touch with Purple Bull? No, it would be ungenerous with the Dutchman simply because the gap was nominal on a full observe like the a person in Barcelona.
Mercedes, TXracefans.net

More Mercedes staff move to Red Bull Powertrains

Red Bull’s new Powertrains division has announced five further appointments, all of which have prior experience working on world champions Mercedes’ power units. Four of the new members of staff announced today by Red Bull Powertrains are employees at Mercedes-Benz High Performance Powertrains, which produces the power units which have dominated Formula 1’s V6 hybrid turbo era. They are Steve Blewett, who will be Red Bull’s power unit production director, head of powertrains electronics and ERS Omid Mostaghimi, head of mechanical design ERS Pip Clode and group leader of ICE operations Steve Brodie.
Motorsportsracefans.net

Horner wants more points for Sprint Qualifying, reverse grids and point for pole

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes F1’s new Sprint Qualifying races could bring “something quite interesting” to race weekends and wants the championship to take the idea further. Following confirmation last week that Sprint Qualifying will be introduced at three rounds in this year’s championship, Horner said that he...
Motorsportsledburyreporter.co.uk

Red Bull chief believes Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton rivalry could boil over

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he anticipates Max Verstappen’s relationship with Lewis Hamilton will boil over as Formula One’s two biggest stars lock horns for the world championship. Hamilton heads into Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix holding a slender one-point advantage over Verstappen with both drivers tasting victory at...
Motorsportsracefans.net

Perez’s performance “really coming together” at Red Bull – Horner

In the round-up: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he’s pleased with the progress Sergio Perez has made since joining the team. Perez finished fourth in last weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix, his best result since joining the team at the start of the season. Horner said the team’s new hire showed he is “getting there” despite a challenging weekend.
Motorsportsgrandprix247.com

Horner: We’re assembling an exceptionally talented group

Christian Horner has said that Red Bull Powertrains are “assembling an exceptionally talented group” ahead of their first foray as a power-unit manufacturer in 2022. With current engine supplier Honda leaving Formula 1 at the end of this season, Red Bull decided to establish their own engine division, having secured an agreement on a development freeze with the other manufacturers.
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Concerns at Mercedes: 'Then it would be worse off than Red Bull'

Formula 1 has made some major changes in recent years to make the sport more interesting to the public. The key point here is to bring the teams closer together, thus increasing the fight for the championship. Mercedes and Red Bull Racing take a different view in this discussion. The...
Motorsportsracefans.net

‘Bendy’ Red Bull wing Hamilton spotted is legal, Horner insists

Red Bull CEO Christian Horner insists the team’s rear wing design is fully compliant with Formula 1’s regulations, after it was seen deflecting at speed during today’s race. Footage of the car’s rear wing at the Circuit de Catalunya indicated it was moving slightly at high speed. Lewis Hamilton commented...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Hamilton unsurprised by Red Bull's F1 hires from Mercedes

Red Bull revealed on Thursday morning that it has hired five more engineers from Mercedes' High Performance Powertrains division, after previously announcing that Ben Hodgkinson – HPP's head of mechanical engineering – would be the technical director of its new Red Bull Powertrains division. When asked about Red Bull's moves...
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Horner: 'Honda will take us into the freeze in the best possible manner'

With Red Bull's current competitive form, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko are not only looking ahead to the title fight with Mercedes this year, but also to the entrance of the engine freeze and takeover of the Honda engine project. Christian Horner is confident that the partnership with Honda will be used to its full potential until the very last moment.
Motorsportswestplainsdailyquill.net

Red Bull seeking more race pace to stay close to Mercedes

MADRID (AP) — After coming up short again on Sunday, Red Bull wants to find more race pace to keep contending with Mercedes for the Formula One title. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...