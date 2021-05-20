WVDEP Youth Program Recognizes Wyoming East High School for Outstanding Efforts
CHARLESTON, WV – Wyoming East High School came in first place in two separate entries for the West Virginia Youth Environmental Program. Taking 1st Place for the Governor’s Beautification Award, Wyoming East won $500.00. The Award is presented to the group that completes the most outstanding job of community litter prevention, clean-up and beautification. These awards are made available by WV State Grange, New Milton, and Chemours Washington Works, Wood County.www.independentherald.com