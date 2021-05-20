Vermont makes progress in carbon reduction in new state report
Annual Carbon Emissions Inventory Reveals Biggest Emitters in Vermont Are Driving and Heating with Fossil Fuels, while Electric Supply Gets Cleaner. Vermont Business Magazine A new state report(link is external) from the Department of Environmental Conservation shows that Vermont has a tremendous advantage over every other state in the US in fighting climate change: the cleanest electricity supply in the country. This is the result of steady committed work over many years by Vermont’s utilities, Vermonters and state leaders, to decarbonize energy supplies with a diverse mix of local and regional resources, including solar, hydro, wind and biomass. A consistent and ongoing reduction of carbon emissions in Vermont’s electricity sector is an important foundation for rapid progress in reducing statewide emissions, and helping Vermont reach state energy goals.vermontbiz.com