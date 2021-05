Activision was already teasing a new Call of Duty crossover recently with Rambo apparently coming to the game at some point, but it looks like that’s not the only action hero joining the fray soon. A new teaser shared on Saturday hinted at none other than John McClane from the Die Hard movie and the rest of the films in the franchise. We don’t yet know when these teasers will come to fruition and players will actually get the characters, but it seems like a safe bet to say they’re both coming to the game soon.