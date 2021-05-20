$112k awarded in dairy agritourism grants in the Northeast region
Dairy farmers and processors across four states to receive funds for agritourism projects. Vermont Business Magazine The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC) has announced grant awards totaling $112,857 through the Multi-Business Agritourism Grant program. Six dairy farmers, processors, and organizations in Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont will launch innovative agritourism projects through the NE-DBIC’s first competitive grant round. The projects funded are designed to raise awareness, understanding, and consumption of Northeast produced dairy products through agritourism activities that impact multiple dairy businesses.vermontbiz.com