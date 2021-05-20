Infinite HD — Experienced Home Remodeling

Bundled in an elegant collection of nine custom properties, known as Fitler 9, this residence is steps away from the tranquil walking trails on the Schuylkill Banks and bustling urban atmosphere of Rittenhouse Square. After parking your vehicle in the private, two-car garage, you can navigate each level of your home using the five-stop elevator for ultimate ease and practicality. Step through the double-door entryway on the first floor to soak in the sweeping views of the riverfront and skyline as you enjoy dinner in the gourmet chef’s kitchen, which is updated with the latest, ultramodern appliances and a waterfall island with seating for four. Not to mention, each level of the 5,100-square-foot floor plan flaunts hardwood flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows along with four bedroom suites replete with en suite bathrooms.