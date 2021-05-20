newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Infinite HD — Experienced Home Remodeling

By Special to The Laker/Lutz News
The Laker/Lutz News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Howard got his start in the flooring business 35 years ago as a teenager, when he was working at a grocery store and his manager asked if he could finish the store’s floors when a contractor failed to show. Rob agreed to help, discovered that he enjoyed the work,...

lakerlutznews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Remodeling#Home Improvements#Home Repairs#Work From Home#Working At Home#Construction Work#Painting#Infinite Home Designs#Infinite Hd#Flooring#Tile Work#Kitchen#Bathroom#Porch Installations#Today Works#Company#Skilled Labor#Fixer Upper#Cheap Labor#Odessa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Paintings
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
DFW Community News

Demo Series: Flooring Remodel

We are continuing to make progress on the remodel of our new home. If you’ve been following along, our move was a bit unexpected, and we’ve experienced heartache along the way. As things with our new home start to take shape, I am feeling myself leaning into gratitude and excitement for this next chapter.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Top 10 Budget Kitchen and Bath Remodels

Talking about the kitchens, the simple does not always mean that they are streamlined. The same goes in the case of the baths as well. If you are planning to remodel your kitchen or bathroom but have a low budget, it is a matter of stress. But, do not worry, if you take the right steps or follow the right guidelines and discuss your goals and budget with the expert remodeler, he can suggest you the best yet affordable kitchen and bath remodeling hacks that will not only make your kitchen and bathroom look great, but also save your money.
Beaverton, ORPamplin Media Group

BUSINESS NEWS UPDATE: Home Remodeling is the thing for spring

Sponsored story brought to you by Custom NW Remodeling & Floors offering you the highest quality of workmanship, paired with the highest quality products for all your home remodeling needs. Custom NW Remodeling is proud to announce the grand opening of their new showroom! Located in central Beaverton, they service...
Dezeen

Ten furniture and lighting designs to create stylish outdoor living spaces

As summer approaches in the northern hemisphere, here are 10 contemporary outdoor products from Dezeen Showroom. Following on from our recent roundup of products for gardens and terraces, the latest selection includes furniture, lighting and an outdoor kitchen by leading designers and brands. These include stackable lanterns by Stephen Burks,...
Interior Designphillystylemag.com

Heavenly Home: Admire This Fitler Square Beauty

Bundled in an elegant collection of nine custom properties, known as Fitler 9, this residence is steps away from the tranquil walking trails on the Schuylkill Banks and bustling urban atmosphere of Rittenhouse Square. After parking your vehicle in the private, two-car garage, you can navigate each level of your home using the five-stop elevator for ultimate ease and practicality. Step through the double-door entryway on the first floor to soak in the sweeping views of the riverfront and skyline as you enjoy dinner in the gourmet chef’s kitchen, which is updated with the latest, ultramodern appliances and a waterfall island with seating for four. Not to mention, each level of the 5,100-square-foot floor plan flaunts hardwood flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows along with four bedroom suites replete with en suite bathrooms.
Interior Designsnntv.com

Home Remodeling New Orleans: Inspiration For Updating Your Living Space

Originally Posted On: Home Remodeling New Orleans: Inspiration For Updating Your Living Space. If you are a long-time homeowner, chances are that you may have become bored with the current way that your house looks on the inside as well as the outside. This may happen because of a divorce, empty nest syndrome, or you simply would like to update the way that your house looks and feels. All of these are reasons that people use to actually decide that they need to invest in remodeling their house.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

GHBA Remodelers Council: Kitchen remodels: Major vs. minor

The kitchen is the heart of the home. It is where you will make memories with your family and friends and cook meals made with love for those you care about the most. But, if your kitchen is dated or not functional, you may not want to spend time in your kitchen or use it as much as you would like to.
Interior Designnsjonline.com

5 Home Remodeling Trends to Watch for in 2021

After a year of spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many homeowners are looking for ways to make their homes fit their new realities. Open floor plans are out; dedicated spaces for remote work and learning are in. Yards are being transformed into entertainment spaces and walls are being repainted. At the same time, increased demand and safety concerns can make the remodeling process much longer than before.
Interior Designaddicted2decorating.com

The Finished Hallway Remodel – Before and After

*This post contains affiliate links. The hallway is finally finished! It’s been a long road, and we lived with an unfinished hallway for well over a year, but i put the finishing touches on it just last night and snapped some pictures to show you. I’m pretty excited about how...
Interior Designthespruce.com

This 'Organic Modern'-Style Home Is a Minimalist's Dream

Is there anything better than a virtual home tour? Designer Dream Homes is a series featuring the living spaces of our favorite interior designers and home decor influencers, where they give us the full lowdown on how they live. It’s all the things we love about browsing virtual real estate listings, with the added benefit of hearing exactly what it is that makes these dream homes so special.
Home & Gardencaandesign.com

How to Plan for Your Next Home Remodeling

For every homeowner, remodeling can be an extremely daunting task. This is especially true if you are doing this for the first time. Remodeling your home is not as easy as they make it look like on television shows. It’s so much more than simply choosing the colors of your rooms, the rugs and vases that you’d want to be displayed, or choosing which bathroom vanities can best elevate your bathrooms. There are so many moving parts during the course of a home remodeling project that one small mistake can set you back a couple of hundreds of dollars or a couple of weeks.
Interior Designhomedit.com

Tuscan Farmhouse Blends a Historic Structure with Easy Modern Luxury

A rustic exterior that exudes authentic Tuscan style encompasses a renovated interior full of relaxed luxury and ease. This Italian farmhouse in the Tuscan countryside is the perfect marriage of tradition and cosmopolitan living, designed for effortless living and entertaining. Designed by Studio Svetti Architecture in collaboration with architects Martina...
Interior Designmorningsidemaryland.com

Exploring a Few Bathroom Remodeling Tricks for a Perfect Makeover

It can be a dream to have a perfect bathroom in the house, which offers equal satisfaction as a luxury hotel or restaurant. The spaciousness, opulent touches, and modern amenities can compel you to revisit them even in your subconscious state. It is not unusual to find people obsess over most details they encounter in a posh hotel bathroom. Whether this is the reason you want to facelift your bathroom or there is a genuine need, you can feel overwhelmed by the possibilities of what you can achieve in your bathroom. If you don’t want any fuss, focus on selective ideas to create a bathroom that can light up your face with a radiant smile.
Interior Designrealtor.com

8 Bathroom Decor Trends Designers Are Loving Right Now

Ah, the bathroom. It’s often one of the smallest rooms in the house, and yet it serves so many purposes. Not only is it a place to wash up, but it can also be your own personal spa—and in a crowded home during a pandemic, a sanctuary. If you’re in...
Interior DesignKitchen and Bath Design News

Bath Collection

KALLISTA and Robert A.M. Stern Architects have unveiled Central Park West, a new bathroom collection that includes sinks, faucets, showers and accessories. Designed specifically for Central Park West and a new category for KALLISTA, the collection includes a shower door handle pull, towel bar and handle escutcheon.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Just 400 Square Feet, This Miami Loft Is Inspired by Japanese Micro-Homes

Emma Pereira had been dreaming about designing a micro-home ever since 2013, when she completed her master’s of architecture thesis in Tokyo. It’s where she visited various ones by greats like Sou Fujimoto and Sanaa. “Japan, as a leader in the field of the small-house lifestyle, has very innovative visual techniques to make these tiny spaces appear roomier,” says the Veneuzela-born, Miami-based architect and designer.
Relationshipsagupdate.com

Surprise remodel puts couple back on track

Gretchen and Bill had been married for 35 years. When they first met, Gretchen did not consider herself a farm girl. However, she had been a fast learner and shared Bill’s passion for agriculture and was not afraid to work hard. Over the years they built a profitable farm operation,...