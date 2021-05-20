Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is on track after three years on shaky ground

For those of you who play in fantasy baseball leagues which count "saves plus holds," the most valuable Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher is actually not Kenley Jansen. The accomplished veteran enters Tuesday with five saves -- just half of his team's total -- which is a little bit concerning, though more saves should come when the Dodgers start playing better. Still, when holds are worth as much as saves (and for some of us, they are) that makes both left-hander Victor Gonzalez and right-hander Blake Treinen more valuable, just like in real life.