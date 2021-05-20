newsbreak-logo
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is on track after three years on shaky ground

By LA Times
chatsports.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe angst that accompanied Kenley Jansen’s entrance into games for the past three seasons has dissipated as the confidence in the Dodgers closer has grown. Jansen may not be back to his 2017 level of dominance, when he went 5-0 with a career-low 1.32 ERA and 41, striking out 109 and walking seven in 68 1/3 innings, but the 33-year-old right-hander is close enough for the Dodgers to feel secure again with a narrow ninth-inning lead.

Related
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: AJ Pollock Tracking To Avoid Injured List

AJ Pollock remains unavailable for the Freeway Series finale, missing a second consecutive game due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, but it appears the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t need to place him on the 10-day injured list. “It’s continuing to respond well with treatment,” manager Dave Roberts said...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Matt Beaty: Delivers three RBI

Beaty went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in a win over Seattle on Wednesday. Beaty plated the Dodgers' first runs of the game with a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. He later brought home another runner with a single in the fifth. The 28-year-old has been on fire since returning to the big club April 24, slashing .394/.512/.545 with a whopping 18 RBI over 41 plate appearances.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Angels Manager Joe Maddon Impressed By Kenley Jansen

Angels manager Joe Maddon praised Jansen after the game and believes the all-time Dodgers saves leader has returned to an elite level, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group: The 2021 season hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for Jansen thus far, but he is still getting it done on the mound. In 14 appearances, he owns a solid 1.88 ERA and career-best 2.5 hits per nine over 14.1 innings pitched.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Corey Seager: Three singles

Seager went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI in Saturday's 14-11 win over the Angels. Seager reached base three times in the game's fourth and fifth innings, scoring twice in that stretch as the Dodgers tallied 11 runs. The game raised his line to .260/.361/.433.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Week 6 (2021)

Two of the big early surprises in the closer world were that San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler and Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash had each settled on a single closer. Both skippers are notorious closer-by-committee aficionados. It turns out that the sun does still set in the west, what goes up still must come down, and the Giants and Rays still rotate relievers in the ninth inning.
MLBFrankfort Times

Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to make...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball closer stock watch: Hold on to Kenley Jansen?

For those of you who play in fantasy baseball leagues which count "saves plus holds," the most valuable Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher is actually not Kenley Jansen. The accomplished veteran enters Tuesday with five saves -- just half of his team's total -- which is a little bit concerning, though more saves should come when the Dodgers start playing better. Still, when holds are worth as much as saves (and for some of us, they are) that makes both left-hander Victor Gonzalez and right-hander Blake Treinen more valuable, just like in real life.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Sent to Tripla-A

Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Vesia made three relief appearances during his stint in the majors and allowed five runs (three earned) on a hit and five walks while striking out seven in four innings. His removal from the major-league roster was part of a transaction to make room for Albert Pujols and Yoshi Tsutsugo.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Cruises to sixth save

Jansen picked up the save against the Mariners on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning and collecting two strikeouts. Jansen made quick work of Seattle while protecting a two-run lead, needing 14 pitches to set down the side in order. The veteran closer has struggled with his control at times this season, walking 14 batters over 15.1 innings. However, he has converted six of eight save opportunities and pitched to a 1.76 ERA while once again averaging over a strikeout per inning. His velocity has hovered around 93 mph, up a few ticks from his marks over the previous three campaigns.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels’ everyday claims

LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he’s also disputing the Los Angeles Angels’ version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on a...
MLBBoston Globe

Yankees place DH Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list with left quad strain

The New York Yankees placed designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers’ Corbin Burnes Breaks Kenley Jansen’s MLB Record

Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes broke an MLB record Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals by reaching 58 strikeouts without issuing a walk to start a season. Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen set the previous mark with 51 strikeouts before his first walk in 2017. Burnes entered the...
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for 5/17 - Monkey Knife Fight

Monday has a lighter schedule in Major League Baseball, with nine games but Monkey Knife Fight has contests for all of them, offering lots of opportunities to play and win. Ace starters Gerrit Cole, Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray, and Walker Buehler are on the mound. Texas’ Jordan Lyles (6.63 ERA)...
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Annouce Albert Pujols Signing, David Price Returns from Injured List, Tsutsugo Joins Team

Monday saw a flurry of roster moves on the part of the Los Angeles Dodgers, most notably the arrival of Albert Pujols to the team. The Dodgers introduced Pujols at a press conference Monday afternoon. In some of his remarks, the future Hall of Famer said that he and the Dodgers had had frank discussions about is role on the team would be. He said he is willing to do anything it takes to bring the team another ring. Since the number 5 is already taken by Corey Seager, Pujols will wear number 55 in his time with the Dodgers, mentioned the Bible and “double grace!”