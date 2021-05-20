Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is on track after three years on shaky ground
The angst that accompanied Kenley Jansen's entrance into games for the past three seasons has dissipated as the confidence in the Dodgers closer has grown. Jansen may not be back to his 2017 level of dominance, when he went 5-0 with a career-low 1.32 ERA and 41, striking out 109 and walking seven in 68 1/3 innings, but the 33-year-old right-hander is close enough for the Dodgers to feel secure again with a narrow ninth-inning lead.