Quenneville’s OT Strike gives Rush series opening win

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Junior right-hander Emmet Sheehan (Darien, Conn.) struck out 15 batters in seven innings, but the Boston College baseball team fell to No. 16 Pittsburgh, 3-1, at Charles L. Cost Field on Friday evening. The loss dropped the Eagles to 19-24 overall and 8-20 in the ACC, while the Panthers clinched a spot in the ACC Championship and lifted their record to 21-12 and 15-10. Sheehan struck out the side in the first and didn't allow a hit until the fifth when he stranded two runners on base. Working with his first lead of the game, he ran into his first bit of trouble in the sixth. A leadoff-hit batter came in to score the tying run on a double by right fielder Nico Popa, who came around with the go-ahead run on a double by left fielder Ron Washington Jr.