newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Quenneville’s OT Strike gives Rush series opening win

kbhbradio.com
 13 hours ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hunter Garlent’s overtime breakaway was spoiled by two inches of hollow iron, but Peter Quenneville picked up the garbage and rifled home the overtime winner to lift the Rapid City Rush to a 5-4 win over the Indy Fuel on Wednesday night. Coupled with a Utah Grizzlies loss, the win brings the Rush closer to the fourth and final Western Conference playoff spot, now a .039% differential, with eight games left in the regular season. Wednesday’s game also marked the first time that both teams squared off in Rapid City against eachother.

kbhbradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#He Got Game#End Game#Home Game#Wild Game#Utah Grizzlies#The Indy Fuel#Rapid City Rush#Strike#The Game#Puck Drop#Lead#Firing#Thomas Bust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Coyotes' Jan Jenik: Scores in Saturday's OT win

Jenik scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. Jenik filled an empty net versus the Sharks on Friday, but he beat a goalie for the first time at the NHL level Saturday. He squeezed in a second-period shot past Alexei Melnichuk for the Coyotes' third goal. Jenik scored in both of his appearances in a cup of coffee with the Coyotes, and he should be set to compete for a larger role next season.
NHLCBS Sports

Avalanche's Tyson Jost: Strikes twice in win

Jost scored two goals on seven shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings. Jost tied the game at 1-1 with his tally at 9:46 of the second period. Less than two minutes later, he scored again, and the Avalanche never looked back. Jost finished a difficult regular season with seven tallies, 10 assists, 92 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 54 contests. Four of his goals have come in the last six games, so he should have some confidence heading into the playoffs.
Utah Statekbhbradio.com

Hodgson’s late strike gives Utah sweep over Rush

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Peter Quenneville and Stephen Baylis built a 2-0 lead for the Rapid City Rush in the opening 20 minutes, but Matthew Boucher tied the game in the second period and Hayden Hodgson stuck a dagger in the Rush with 1:55 left in regulation to give the Utah Grizzlies a 3-2 win on Saturday night. The loss, now five straight for the Rush, gives the Grizzlies a clean sweep of their rivals, and extends their lead for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference to .034 with 12 games left on the Rush schedule.
San Antonio, TXchatsports.com

Big innings leads No. 19 ODU to series-opening win on Friday

SAN ANTONIO -- Nine combined runs over the third and fourth innings powered No. 19 Old Dominion to a 14-11 win over UTSA baseball in the series opener of a four-game set, on Friday night at Roadrunner Field. UTSA (19-20, 11-13 Conference USA) had answered a single Old Dominion run...
Pittsburgh, PAbceagles.com

Sheehan Strikes Out 15 in Series Opener

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Junior right-hander Emmet Sheehan (Darien, Conn.) struck out 15 batters in seven innings, but the Boston College baseball team fell to No. 16 Pittsburgh, 3-1, at Charles L. Cost Field on Friday evening. The loss dropped the Eagles to 19-24 overall and 8-20 in the ACC, while the Panthers clinched a spot in the ACC Championship and lifted their record to 21-12 and 15-10. Sheehan struck out the side in the first and didn't allow a hit until the fifth when he stranded two runners on base. Working with his first lead of the game, he ran into his first bit of trouble in the sixth. A leadoff-hit batter came in to score the tying run on a double by right fielder Nico Popa, who came around with the go-ahead run on a double by left fielder Ron Washington Jr.
NHLLeader-Telegram

Quenneville has already transformed Panthers, but ‘you only remember the playoff series’

Joel Quenneville didn’t understand just the extent of the Florida Panthers’ playoff futility when he took over as coach in 2019. The last time the Panthers won a playoff series, he was behind the opponent’s bench for the Stanley Cup Finals as an assistant coach for the Colorado Avalanche as it beat Florida in the championship. The first of his three Stanley Cups as a head coach was still more than a decade away. Since the Panthers last won a playoff series, Quenneville has won 23, been hired four times and fired twice and gone from zero career wins to 961 — the second most in NHL history.
NHLJapers' Rink

Capitals vs Flyers Recap: Caps Finish Season Series Against Flyers With 2-1 OT Win

Alex Ovechkin. Nicklas Backstrom. John Carlson. Evgeny Kuznetsov. Ilya Samsonov. Is that a list of Washington Capitals’ stars? Maybe, but it is also a list of players who are unavailable for the Caps tonight! Fun fact, the last time the Capitals played a game without Ovechkin, Backstrom, Carlson, and Kuznetsov was on January 31, 2006 — Ovechkin missed the game and the other three weren’t on the roster yet. Fun times! With all of these absences, here’s what the lines looked like during warmups tonight:
NHLchatnewstoday.ca

Lindholm OT winner gives Flames 6-5 win over Canucks despite blowing four-goal lead

VANCOUVER — In a game with little to play for besides pride, the Vancouver Canucks felt they did enough to hold their heads high despite losing in overtime. The Canucks overcame a four-goal deficit in the third period against Calgary to force OT. Elias Lindholm scored the winner and the Flames held on for a thrilling 6-5 win.
NHLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Capitals open series with OT win

WASHINGTON – Nic Dowd deflected in T.J. Oshie's shot from the blue line 4:41 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. The Capitals weathered the loss of starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek to...
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

Rush drop 6th straight to open Wichita series

The Rapid City Rush find themselves farther away from the ECHL playoffs after dropping their sixth straight game in a 5-3 loss to the Wichita Thunder on Friday in Kansas. The Rush (29-28-4) are now 0.050 percentage points behind the Utah Grizzlies for the fourth and final playoff spot with 11 games remaining in the regular season. Rapid City has not made the playoffs since 2015.
BaseballUniversity of Connecticut

BSB Gifts Villanova, 3-2, Series Opening Win

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. - The UConn baseball team (23-16, 7-4 BIG EAST) squandered a 2-0 lead in the 8th inning to drop a 3-2 series opening game against Villanova on Friday afternoon at the Villanova Ballpark. Austin Peterson and Gordon Graceffo produced a pitcher's duel into the sixth inning when...
Hallsville, TXLongview News-Journal

Ladycats open series with 3-2 win

HALLSVILLE — After opening the playoffs with two blowout wins last week, the Hallsville Ladycats needed solid pitching from Maddie Melton and some clutch, two-out hitting to get past Royse City on Wednesday. Melton and the offense were both up to the challenge, and Hallsville opened a best-of-three Class 5A...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Montrose’s two-strike approach, patient hitting guides them to win in home opener

A team ranked No. 7 in 4A in Colorado High School Athletics Association preseason baseball rankings played like such Friday evening and did it with a signature approach, too. The Montrose Indians hit, hit and hit some more on their way to a 19-3 win over No. 14 (3A) Montezuma-Cortez at Montrose High School, pounding 11 hits while reaching base 22 times. Montrose took what Panthers starter Ernie Padilla, who pounded the outside part of the plate, gave them, hitting the ball to the opposite part of the field. The Indians’ patience paid off, too, as they reached base via walk 10 times.
Missouri Statesemoball.com

Redhawks Baseball Win Series Opener 3-2 over Lipscomb

Dylan Dodd was again outstanding, throwing seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts as Southeast Missouri State took the series-opener over Lipscomb Thursday, 3-2. Dodd was again flat-out nasty, allowing just five Lipscomb hitters to reach base against him. He faced 26 hitters and did not allow a walk. However, Lipscomb...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Lindholm halts Canucks' comeback effort, gives Flames OT win

VANCOUVER -- Elias Lindholm scored the overtime winner as the Calgary Flames held on for a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night in a relatively meaningless game for both teams. Andrew Mangiapane, with two, Josh Leivo, Milan Lucic and Matthew Tkachuk scored in regulation for Calgary...
NHLYardbarker

Nic Dowd scores in OT to give Capitals game 1 win over Bruins

The goal was Dowd’s first career playoff game-winner. The Capitals prevailed despite losing its starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a lower-body injury early in the first period. Vanecek stretched out trying to stop a Jake DeBrusk shot that still got by him. Vanecek came up lame and after being attended...