Quenneville’s OT Strike gives Rush series opening win
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hunter Garlent’s overtime breakaway was spoiled by two inches of hollow iron, but Peter Quenneville picked up the garbage and rifled home the overtime winner to lift the Rapid City Rush to a 5-4 win over the Indy Fuel on Wednesday night. Coupled with a Utah Grizzlies loss, the win brings the Rush closer to the fourth and final Western Conference playoff spot, now a .039% differential, with eight games left in the regular season. Wednesday’s game also marked the first time that both teams squared off in Rapid City against eachother.kbhbradio.com