newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Lobbying fuels push for Russian pipeline as Biden weighs in

By Anna Massoglia and Karl Evers-Hillstrom
Opensecrets.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is getting a push from foreign governments and Washington lobbyists as President Joe Biden weighs the U.S. response to the project. The Biden administration imposed sanctions Wednesday on thirteen vessels and four entities involved in construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But...

www.opensecrets.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Investigative Journalism#President Biden#U S Government#Russian Lawmakers#Russian Government#U S Allies#Nord Stream Ag#Eastern#Nato Allies#Kremlin#Nord Stream 2 Ag#Swiss#Democratic#Dispatch Bgr Group#Republican#Omv Ag#Shell International#Engie#Wintershall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Country
Poland
News Break
Journalism
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

Outreach to Putin, Crackdown on Medvedchuk: A Hard Stretch for Zelenskyy

Ukrainian law enforcement authorities have detained Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the pro-Russia parliamentary opposition, to prosecute him on treason charges (see EDM, May 13). President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly hailed (President.gov.ua, May 14) the move against this personal protégé of Russian President Vladimir Putin; and it was Zelenskyy’s hand-picked officials—Security Service chair Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova—who exposed Medvedchuk publicly on May 11, also implicating Putin’s top aide Dmitry Kozak as an accomplice. Personality factors are thus further sharpening this new phase of political confrontation between Kyiv and Moscow.
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

Moscow Cannot Find Opening to Boost Its Role in Middle East

Russia has traditionally excelled at exploiting crises in the Middle East as a way to boost its own global stature, but the sharp escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in recent weeks has left Moscow uncharacteristically muted. At the United Nations Security Council, Russia ceded the initiative of preparing an official statement to China, Norway and Tunisia, and it conspicuously refrained from expressing any disappointment when the declaration’s adoption was blocked by the United States. President Vladimir Putin had a video conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (who arrived in Moscow expecting a face-to-face meeting) on a range of issues, including the surge in violence in and around Gaza. During these talks, the Kremlin leader limited himself to modestly expressing due concerns and continuing support for the two-state solution (Kremlin.ru, May 13).
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Switzerland Is Most Likely Venue for Putin-Biden Summit - Russia's Kommersant

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Switzerland is the most likely venue for a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in June, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing government sources. Biden, who in March said he thought Putin was a "killer", prompting Moscow to recall...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden 'expressed his support' for Israel-Hamas ceasefire directly to Netanyahu

President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday he is joining calls for a ceasefire in the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict. Biden, according to a readout of the call with the Israeli leader released by the White House Monday evening, "reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks" and "welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NJ.com

Don’t believe everything you hear about Russia - or China | Opinion

Last summer’s bombshell about Russian payments for the killing of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan turns out to have been a dud. That should stand as a warning against too readily believing stories about nefarious Russian actions. It also should serve as a caution about overreaction that is especially important amid high tensions with both Russia and China.
Politicswarontherocks.com

Expanding the Scope for Statecraft in U.S. Russia Policy

The Biden administration has its sights set on a June summit with Russia. Given the new lows plowed in the bilateral relationship — so low that both countries’ ambassadors have returned home for consultations — talks at the presidential level are an important channel of communication. While the summit is unlikely to yield a fiasco like the infamous Trump-Putin press conference in Helsinki, it is also not likely to change the downward trajectory of the relationship, even if the administration’s proposal to start arms control and strategic stability talks succeeds.
U.S. PoliticsKFOR

Biden signs cybersecurity executive order after ransomware attack on fuel pipeline

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — After a series of high-profile ransomware attacks, President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday to strengthen the United States’ cyber defense practices. The executive order creates an increased private-public partnership to ensure the U.S. is protected against future attacks, modernizes the cybersecurity practices of the...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden still planning June meeting with Putin

President Biden said Friday he still plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite the recent buildup of his troops on the Ukrainian border. Mr. Biden said there are still “significantly less” Russian troops amassed on the Ukrainian border than a month ago. “It does not impact my desire...
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

In speech to Congress, Biden looks ahead toward China while putting Afghanistan in the rearview mirror

NOT LOOKING FOR CONFLICT: President Joe Biden devoted only a small portion of his first speech to a joint session of Congress to discuss his foreign policy agenda, but his remarks underscored the focus the Pentagon has on countering the growing military might of China. There were several references in the speech to the two-hour phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping that followed Biden’s inauguration in January.