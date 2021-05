SGA Cards – The best rookie card bet in the NBA. Before entering the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander played one season with the University of Kentucky Wildcats, where he averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. During the 2018 Draft, he was chosen by the Charlotte Hornets using the 11th pick then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers right after. Now in his third year in the league, SGA is truly becoming a force to be reckoned with, both on the court and in the card market.