Dodgers Highlights: Clayton Kershaw Strikes Out 8 In Comeback Against Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Arizona Diamondbacks (18-23) will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-18) in the opening of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 10:10 PM ET. Arizona will try to win the opening game of a series versus the LA Dodgers after losing four of their last five matches. The D-Backs concluded the three-game series against the Washington Nationals with a 0-3 shutout loss on Sunday. Starter Luke Weaver allowed one hit with zero earned and granted two walks but struck out 3 batters out in pitching for 4.0 innings. First Baseman Pavin Smith, Right Fielder/2nd Baseman Josh Rojas, 3rd Baseman Eduardo Escobar, and Catcher Stephen Vogt contributed one hit apiece in the losing effort for Arizona.