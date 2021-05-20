newsbreak-logo
Dodgers Highlights: Clayton Kershaw Strikes Out 8 In Comeback Against Diamondbacks

By Dodger Blue
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers improved to 7-1 on their homestand and have already won all three series, though their latest victory came with a bit of help from the Arizona Diamondbacks. As New York Yankees starter Corey Kluber was completing his no-hitter, Matt Peacock held the Dodgers without a hit...

MLBTrue Blue LA

Clayton Kershaw continues to climb the Dodgers innings leaderboard

Clayton Kershaw pitched on three days rest on Saturday for the first time in the regular season in his career, and by pitching five scoreless innings against the Angels moved up two spots on the Dodgers all-time innings list. Tuesday’s one-inning start in Chicago — the shortest start of his...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw faces Angels after short outing

It took just five weeks into a long-awaited championship defense for a sense of urgency to surround the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hall of Fame-bound left-hander Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to make his first regular-season start on three days' rest Saturday night when he'll try to help the Dodgers stop a four-game skid in the middle game of the three-game Freeway Series against the host Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Starts Clayton Kershaw on Short Rest for First Time Ever

There’s no way to sugar coat it, the Dodgers are bad right now. Real bad. They’re finding new and infuriating ways to lose while missing nearly a third of their roster on the injured list. Because of that last point, Dave Roberts is opting to do something that has never been done in the regular season…
MLBvanalstyneleader.com

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Nationals (15-20) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (18-22) Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series at Chase Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Nationals vs. Diamondbacks odds with MLB picks and predictions. These teams exchanged clobberings...
MLBtucsonpost.com

Nationals, Josh Bell look to break out against Diamondbacks

Josh Bell hit 37 homers and drove in 116 runs with a .936 OPS while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019. Since then, however, he has slumped, producing just eight homers and a .669 OPS last year in his final season for the Pirates. This year, now with the...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Arizona Diamondbacks (18-23) will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-18) in the opening of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 10:10 PM ET. Arizona will try to win the opening game of a series versus the LA Dodgers after losing four of their last five matches. The D-Backs concluded the three-game series against the Washington Nationals with a 0-3 shutout loss on Sunday. Starter Luke Weaver allowed one hit with zero earned and granted two walks but struck out 3 batters out in pitching for 4.0 innings. First Baseman Pavin Smith, Right Fielder/2nd Baseman Josh Rojas, 3rd Baseman Eduardo Escobar, and Catcher Stephen Vogt contributed one hit apiece in the losing effort for Arizona.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Fedde expected to start for the Nationals against Diamondbacks

Washington Nationals (15-20, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-22, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-4, 5.29 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (2-3, 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -107, Nationals -110; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBlindyssports.com

Struggling Nationals aim for series win vs. Diamondbacks

The Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks vie for a three-game series victory on Sunday as a means to get back on track after recent struggles. The Diamondbacks improved to 2-9 in their last 11 games after posting an 11-4 win in Phoenix on Saturday night. That decision came one day after they sustained a 17-2 loss to the Nationals.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Recap: Gavin Lux Home Run Completes Dodgers’ Comeback Against Mariners

Coming out of an off day that followed a disappointing road trip, the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided another deflating loss thanks to Gavin Lux in a 6-4 comeback win against the Seattle Mariners. Walker Buehler had eight strikeouts over seven innings but surrendered three home runs in the loss. Two...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Widener: Scheduled for rehab start

Widener threw a bullpen session Saturday and is scheduled to make a rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Widener threw two sessions this past week, 51 pitches in a simulated game Thursday followed by Saturday's 30-pitch bullpen, and will head to Reno to commence a rehab stint. He'll throw about 75 pitches Tuesday and be re-evaluated for a possible return to Arizona's rotation.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw to Host Free Virtual Baseball Camp This June

If you’ve ever wanted the chance to get pitching instruction from one of the greatest to ever take the mound, listen up. It was announced today that Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will once again hold his “Camp Kersh: Pitching for Purpose” instruction camp for all ages and abilities. The three-time...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Plays six innings Saturday

Marte (hamstring) played six innings in a game against members of the Rockies at the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Saturday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Manager Torey Lovullo attended the game and was "very encouraged" by Marte's play. He will be evaluated Sunday and is likely headed out on a rehab assignment.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Doubles in loss

Vogt went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Nationals. Vogt has started two of the last three games and will have an opportunity for consistent at-bats after the Diamondbacks placed Carson Kelly (toe) on the 10-day injured list. He and Daulton Varsho will share the catching position while Kelly is unavailable.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Asdrubal Cabrera: Could face four-week absence

Cabrera (hamstring) said he was feeling better Saturday and is hopeful surgery will not be required, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. Cabrera also acknowledged that doctors told him he could potentially be out at least four weeks due to the injury. The 35-year-old infielder has appeared at third base (27 games) and first base (nine) for the Diamondbacks.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Starting Saturday

Kershaw will start Saturday's game against the Angels, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Kershaw was hit hard in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs and allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in one inning. Since he only threw 39 pitches, the left-hander will pitch on three days' rest. Kershaw has posted a 2.95 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 39.2 innings across seven starts to begin the season.
MLBFrankfort Times

Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to make...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.