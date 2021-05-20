Bitcoin games: Are you in or out? Is this Tulipmania 2021?
WASHINGTON – Let’s get right to the topic. What the hell is going on with Bitcoin? For that matter, what the hell is going on with all those other eager cryptocurrencies, including the fake cryptocurrency known as Dogecoin? The action in these weird virtual currencies has been Fast and Furious lately. It’s become so frantic that normally wise financial sages claim the action is influencing Mr Market’s spikes and drops nearly every day. But what if all the bitcoin games and assorted cryptocurrency madness is merely the latest flavor of Tulipmania? BTW, whatever happened to precious metals?www.commdiginews.com