Bitcoin games: Are you in or out? Is this Tulipmania 2021?

For the new generation of digital asset traders, traditional investments like gold and silver seem rather boring. After all, one can hardly blame these young traders, given that the projected percentage return on traditional assets is only a "mere" 40% to 100%, at best. If an asset does not return more than 10-times these days, it is quickly shunned from screens to make room for other cryptic acronyms that warrant attention. This is the world of "portfolio management" these days, thanks to the Fed and its endless quantitative easing liquidity experiment it has embarked upon since the global financial crisis. With all this liquidity sloshing around, one can hardly blame the newbie generation of traders to find even more alternative digital assets to invest in, as clearly anything is better than fiat paper right?